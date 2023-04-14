Start of spring turkey season delayed two weeks

After hearing growing reports of decreasing turkey populations, the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to delay the start of the statewide turkey season by two weeks to improve reproduction and nesting success.

 TWRA

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s 2023 statewide spring turkey season opens Saturday, April 15. The statewide opening date is two weeks later than in previous years. The Young Sportsman Hunt was held April 8-9.

