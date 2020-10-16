GREENEVILLE – There’s no way around it: every road to the state girls’ soccer tournament goes through Greeneville, whose Lady Greene Devils remain the annual buzz-kill in Volunteer’s season, the latest of which – the Lady Falcons’ all-time best – ended at Greeneville’s hands, or feet, rather, 9-0, Tuesday at Burley Stadium.
Face it: the Greene Devils remain everyone’s annual buzz-kill in girls’ soccer. After Tuesday’s second-round playoff win over Volunteer, Greeneville is likely on its way to be making its sixth-straight state girls soccer tournament, of which they have won three of the last five with one runner-up finish.
“The biggest eye-opening experience I ever had was at their senior night last year,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens. “They announced, ‘This is Suzie-Whatever, and she played with this girl and this girl and this girl in spring soccer, and this girl and this girl and this girl in summer soccer, this girl and this girl and this girl in fall soccer, this girl and this girl and this girl in indoor soccer, and this girl and this girl and this girl in travel soccer.’
“And we’ve got a rec program that’s lucky to put together a three-week season,” Lukens said. “And they cancelled it again this year. When you’ve got girls playing for 365 days a year” – you get a program that’s won three of the last five state championships.
With its dominating, relentless passing attack, Greeneville kept the ball in Volunteer’s end of the field almost the entirety of Tuesday’s match, peppering the goal with shot attempt after shot attempt.
No goal-keeper – not even Volunteer’s all-time shut-out (20) leader, Erin Smallwood – could stop that attack.
Junior forward Delana DeBusk got Greeneville’s party started just four minutes into the contest with her first of three goals in the game. Her second came just 4:12 later on a break-away.
Macy Vermillion, a senior mid, caught Smallwood in no-man’s land two minutes later, beating her to the ball and goal for a 3-0 lead 10:19 into the match. It was just 2:26 later that Olivia Norris was scoring on a point-blank goal for a 4-0 lead.
Tanna Bookhammer’s goal with 12:45 left in the first half and Skylar Mitchell’s 1:42 later off a rebound gave Greeneville a 6-0 lead at halftime.
The game was reminiscent of the teams’ last meeting one month earlier, when Greeneville came to Church Hill for Volunteer’s first-ever competition on its new turf field and dominated the Lady Falcons in a 9-0 victory.
“The turning point for our season this year was literally after we got beaten to death by Greeneville at home,” Lukens said. “You come out a better player. There’s no smoke and mirrors with Greeneville. It’s from top to bottom.
“They have 25 girls over there that can play. They don’t make mistakes. There’s zero errors. There’s zero mistakes. The passes are perfect. If they do miss a pass, it safely rolls out of bounds or safely rolls through the end zone and out of bounds. You’ve just got to work to find perfection. We make a mistake and they capitalize. There’s no smoke and mirrors. It’s inside-out soccer. They just have great vision,” Lukens said.
Give the Lady Falcons credit. After DeBusk got the hat trick less than nine minutes into the second half, the visiting team didn’t fold. The Lady Falcons kept battling. A header by Kendyl Foshie with 11:50 left in the second half made it 8-0. Greeneville’s Anna Shaw didn’t score ithe game-ending ninth goal until the 74th minute of play.
“You can make so many leaps and bounds, but at some point you run into a wall,” Lukens said. “Our wall is Greeneville. It used to be Elizabethton, Central and Greeneville. This year showed we can hang with Elizabethton, we can hang with Central, we can beat South.
“At some point, we’ve got to climb this Great Wall of China that is Greeneville. They’re a class act from top to bottom: great coaching, great kids. And like I said, you don’t see errant passes. We try to play the errant pass.” But Greeneville doesn’t make the errant pass, which is why it is so successful.
The Lady Falcons can look up, however, after having the most successful girls soccer season in school history.
“They came out here and did everything they could do,” Lukens said. “Like I told them, they can’t be disappointed in anything that happened this season. About every record that can be set has been set – all-time wins (11), all-time shutouts (20), all-time scoring, all-time assists, all-time goals, all-time shutouts in a season (7). When you have seven shutouts in a season, that’s a special group of kids,” Lukens said.
Just like that, it’s now off-season.
“The offseason was always a strange thing,” Lukens said. “You had a football field you’re not allowed on and a practice field that’s, starting in December, is pure mud until about May.
“Now that we have this beautiful new field, offseasons are going to be different. Since I’ve come here, I’ve encouraged the girls to come practice with the boys and the boys to come practice with the girls. A bunch of girls came out and practiced last year. My son came to every practice this year and it shows because he has come leaps and bounds,” said Lukens, who also coaches Volunteer’s boys soccer team.
“I keep begging the programs to inter-mingle and work and make the boys make the girls better and the girls make the boys better. We’re going to get started. I don’t care if it’s 10 degrees. We’re going to be on that turf out there getting ready,” Lukens said.
It will be a different team. The Lady Falcons lose seven seniors – all starters: all-time scorer Emma Lukens, all-time goalkeeper Erin Smallwood, Makenzey Smith, Sarah Gonce, Savanna Hamilton, Lauren Grevelle and Lauren Ross.
“I told the underclassmen, next season starts tomorrow,” Lukens said after the game. “They’ve got to go recruiting. They’ve got seven starting spots to fill. That’s a big task in itself.”
While the Lady Falcons weren’t shocked at the match’s result, the emotions over the realization of the rite of passage began to sink in.
“You can tell by there’s not a dry eye on the team, we love each other from top to bottom,” Lukens said. “It’s a tough one.”