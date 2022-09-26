BULLS GAP — The Bulls Gap Bulldogs celebrated 8th Grade Night with a 16-14 victory over North Greene Thursday at Bulls Gap School.
The ‘Dawgs had taken a 14-6 first-half lead on Tye Roberts’ two touchdowns.
The first score came on a fourth-and-goal at the two-yard line and ninth play of a 43-yard drive. The big plays on the drive were a 16-yard pass from Bulldogs quarterback Grayson Hughes to Grant Johnson and a 17-yard run by Jordan Werner which gave the ‘Dawgs a first down at the North Greene four-yard line, setting up Roberts’ two-yard touchdown run.
The Bulldogs then executed an onside kick, as Werner recovered the ball at the Huskies’ 48. Hughes then connected with Johnson for a 22-yard pass play on first down to the North Greene 26.
An offsides penalty against the Huskies and a four-yard run by Razen Edmonds led to a fourth and one on the North Greene 17 to start the second quarter.
Roberts took the ball and scampered all the way into the end zone. The pass failed, but Bulls Gap held a 14-0 lead with 7:50 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs attempted another onside kick, but it was short and the Huskies took possession at the Bulls Gap 42.
The Huskies then proceeded to burn six minutes off the clock in moving the ball down the field. On a third-and-goal at the Bulls Gap one-yard line. Thomas Darnell scored on a plunge to cut the lead to 14-6.
In the second half, Johnson had a tackle for a safety to put the Bulldogs up, 16-6.
The Huskies responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion to close to within 16-14.
The Bulldogs tried to run out the clock on the next possession, but the Huskies got the ball back with 11 seconds left. However, the Huskies came up short on a last-second pass and Bulls Gap escaped with the win.