BRISTOL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons earned a berth in the regional tournament with a 35-33 victory over Tennessee High in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament Wednesday at Viking Hall.
With the win, Volunteer (13-13) advanced to the tournament semifinals, scheduled for Thursday night at top-seeded Science Hill. As one of the final four in the district tournament, the Lady Falcons clinched their first regional tournament in nine years.
The Lady Falcons, who lost earlier this season to Tennessee High (9-13) 54-40 and 53-52, fell behind 21-12 late in the second quarter and trailed 21-14 at halftime.
Tennessee High went cold at the break, missing their first 14 of 15 shots in the second half. Freshman Lady Falcon forward Veda Barton took advantage, finishing the game with 18 points – 14 in the second half, including her go-ahead basket late in the third quarter that gave Volunteer the lead for good.
Barton hit five straight baskets in the post. Elise McKinney scored on a put-back and Emily Wyatt scored on a fast break to key a 16-3 Volunteer run that gave the Lady Falcons a 30-24 lead with just under seven minutes remaining.
The Lady Vikings were able to shave four points off the lead over the next three minutes, but McKinney nailed a three from the corner to push Volunteer’s, advantage back to 33-28, midway through the fourth quarter.
Trailing 33-32 with less than a minute and a half remaining, the Lady Vikings were held scoreless on three straight possessions. With 10 seconds remaining, Barton hit two free throws to give Volunteer breathing room, 35-32. Tori Ryan, who led Tennessee High with 16 points, missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds.