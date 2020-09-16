BRISTOL – Cherokee’s Henry Brooks had another strong run Saturday, finishing seventh in the prestigious Bristol Cross 5K cross country run at Steele Creek Park in Bristol.
Brooks finished the race in 17:45.6.
“Henry is doing an amazing job leading our team,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “His hard work and determination are paying off.”
Brooks’ effort helped Cherokee’s boys finish 13th in the 18-school team rankings. Volunteer’s boys team finished 12th, led by Ethyn Council, who finished 26th overall in a time of 19:08.9.
On the girls’ side, Volunteer freshman Jacie Begley had a strong day, finishing 21st among girls in a time of 23:07.7.
Landry Russell and Neyla Price were 36th and 39th, respectively, in respective times of 24:09.5 and 24:20.0.
Here are the top 10 results and those of local runners.
Men’s results (Top 10 plus local runners)
Place Name Team Time
1 Conner Wingfield Daniel Boone High School 16:30.8
2 Mason Sanders Sullivan Central High School 17:05.7
3 Luke Mussard Daniel Boone High School 17:21.4
4 Levi Streeval Daniel Boone High School 17:23.1
5 Bryson Lewis Daniel Boone High School 17:26.3
6 Dermot Sadlon Morristown-East High School 17:40.7
7 Henry Brooks Cherokee High School 17:45.6
8 Joe Neglia Dobyns Bennett High School 17:46.7
9 Gideon Dowing David Crockett High School 17:47.5
10 Mason Brandon Greeneville High School 17:48.4
26 Ethyn Council Volunteer High School 19:08.9
50 Evan Glass Volunteer High School 20:00.4
80 Caleb Greene Volunteer High School 21:12.5
81 Jesse Foster Cherokee High School 21:13.2
95 Dustin Bryce Elliott Cherokee High School 21:52.1
98 Jordan Hughes Cherokee High School 21:55.3
104 Charlie Wilson Volunteer High School 22:20.5
107 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer High School 22:30.8
112 Jack Cannon Volunteer High School 22:37.8
119 Connor Armstrong Cherokee High School 22:53.0
127 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer High School 23:08.9
133 Jayden Ward Cherokee High School 23:31.5
157 Tucker Houck Cherokee High School 25:30.7
164 Isaiah Livesay Volunteer High School 26:50.1
167 Ethan Vaughan Volunteer High School 27:16.6
174 Ali Said Aglan Cherokee High School 30:23.6
Women’s results (Top 10 plus local runners)
1 Zoe Arrington Tennessee High School 19:41.2
2 Kamryn Wingfield Daniel Boone High School 19:54.6
3 Maggie Bellamy Tri-Cities Christian Academy 20:29.1
4 Autumn Headrick Dobyns Bennett High School 20:31.0
5 Trinny Duncan Science Hill High School 20:33.3
6 Mandy Lowery Sullivan East High School 20:41.6
7 Chloe Gilbert Asheville Christian Academy 21:19.5
8 Patricia Chellah Daniel Boone High School 21:34.2
9 Breanna Dunn David Crockett High School 21:36.3
10 Julianne Dodson Morristown-West High School 21:39.0
21 Jacie Begley Volunteer High School 23:07.7
36 Landry Russell Cherokee High School 24:09.5
39 Neyla Price Cherokee High School 24:20.0
56 Emma Houck Cherokee High School 25:39.8
60 Elise McKinney Volunteer High School 25:46.4
80 Lauren Grevelle Volunteer High School 27:44.0
81 Anna Houck Cherokee High School 27:51.7
82 Alyssa Chappell Volunteer High School 28:01.8
91 Atley Antrican Cherokee High School 29:09.4
122 Lillyan Henley Cherokee High School 38:18.4