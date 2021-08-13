GREENEVILLE – The Volunteer cross country team has high hopes this season and there was nothing to discourage them after a good showing in a six-school, two-mile scrimmage Monday evening in Greeneville.
“With the TSSAA re-classifying schools, we fall in the small school classification and therefore have a great opportunity to do well here locally and qualify as a team for the state meet,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie.
The Falcons boys team placed first overall. Led by Senior Ethyn Council’s fourth-place finish, Volunteer’s boys took five of the top nine finishes. Freshman Roman Borghetti-Metz was fifth, followed by Charlie Wilson (seventh), Caleb Greene (eighth) and Evan Glass (ninth).
“I was pleased,” Ailshie said. “The guys had five in the top nine. It was nice to see Evan Glass, Charlie Wilson and Caleb Greene go back and forth in the race. That’s a solid competition. Our back half of the top five looked really good today. I was more impressed with that today than anything and that’s really what wins these cross country meets, your 3-4-5 runners, not really the top two.”
The Volunteer girls placed third overall, behind Ashville, N.C. and David Crockett.
Sophomore Jacie Begley was the top Lady Falcon finisher, placing seventh. Senior Elise McKinney placed 12 th, followed by freshmen Lillie Bullock and Seballa Borghetti-Metz, who finished neck and neck in 13 th and 14 th. Allysa Gent was the Lady Falcons’ fifth-place finisher in 19 th overall.
“The girls race had a team that came over from Asheville,” Ailshie said. “They did look like pretty accomplished runners. We had some more competition on the girls’ side than the boys.
“Overall, it was a good day just to see where we were at. I can go ahead and adjust any training that I need to. That’s why we’re out here in this scrimmage – just to see where everybody’s at. This is the first time they’ve really raced each other,” Ailshie said.
“Our next race will be kind of unique, a relay race over at Daniel Boone on Tuesday. We’ll be going against some of the best teams around – Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill. So, we’ll see where we’re at in comparison to those teams and just keep working. Overall, a pretty good day,” Ailshie said.