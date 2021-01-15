BULLS GAP – North Greene fared better than Bulls Gap following the ejection of both teams’ best players, as the Huskies held on for a 38-24 victory Tuesday night at Bulls Gap School.
Four minutes into the contest, with North Greene holding a 7-4 lead on a three-pointer by Brady Franklin, Bulls Gap’s Parker Travis followed North Greene’s Yeshua Vaught to the floor for a loose ball.
Vaught appeared to take exception as video of the action appeared to show Vaught shove Travis twice as they got to their feet, and begin to shove him again before the two were separated, then ejected from the game.
Bulls Gap fans protested that Travis didn’t engage in the shoving and shouldn’t have been thrown out. During the ensuing delay, one fan tried to show the video to the referees, who are not permitted to review video footage to make rulings under TMSSAA rules.
With the two best players on the bench for the remainder of the contest, the competition remained heated, but sloppy, as the Huskies built a 17-9 halftime lead, extending it to 26-15 through three periods.
Without Travis to run the offense, the Bulldogs had difficulty running their sets or establishing a consistent attack.
Post baskets by Kandin Hammers got Bulls Gap to within nine twice early in the fourth, but North Greene pulled away both times to finish the game with leads down the stretch between 11 and 14.
Hammers led Bulls Gap with 14 points, while Gavin Housewright added seven.
Lawson Davenport led North Greene with 11, including two three-pointers. Bennett McLain added eight.