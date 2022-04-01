ROGERSVILLE – Jackson Davenport outdueled Greeneville sophomore Colton Richards and Aidan Webb hit a tie-breaking home run to lead Cherokee to a 2-1 victory over the Greene Devils Monday at The Reservation.
Each team scored a run in the first, then the two starters settled into a pitchers’ duel, both going the distance. Davenport scattered four hits over seven innings and allowed one unearned run, striking out eight and walking three.
Richards was equally sharp, allowing four hits, two runs, one earned run, with no walks and 15 strikeouts.
“We obviously struck out more than we wanted to,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “They threw a really good pitcher at us. He’s a young kid, too. That kid’s got a bright future.”
Webb broke the tie in the third with a one-out blast over the leftfield fence.
“We battled,” Patterson said. “Jackson had his stuff tonight. He threw well and we played defense behind him.”
The Greene Devils got on the board in the top of the first. After Davenport retired the first two batters on groundouts to short, Carson Quillen drew a walk then went to third when Webb, the Chiefs’ third baseman, let a grounder get through the wickets.
Ty Casteel followed with a single to center to score Quillen. Davenport struck out Preston Justice to end the threat.
The Chiefs got the run back in the bottom half of the inning. Parker Bailey beat out a ground ball to second to lead off, then took second when Greene Devils second baseman Gage Spano dropped Webb’s pop-up to shallow right.
After Matt Newton and Devan Carpenter struck out, Cole Putnal hit a hard grounder that handcuffed Casteel at first base, allowing Bailey to cross the plate with the tying run.
“I told them we were going to have close games these next couple of weeks and they came out and they bought in,” said Patterson, whose Chiefs had outscored opponents, 95-12, in its first five victories, four shortened by the 10-run slaughter rule. “To see us react to a close game as compared to a big, five-inning game, it’s been fun.”
In the bottom of the third, Webb atoned for his error with a home run on a 1-1 pitch over the leftfield fence. The Chiefs made the lead stand up with strong pitching by Davenport and solid defense behind him.
“This group has really bought in,” Patterson said. “This group’s really excited. The community is behind them. The coaches are definitely behind them. We’re playing hard. We’re just playing hard baseball right now.”
GREENEVILLE – The Greene Devils evened up the season series between the two at 1-1 with a 9-3 win Tuesday in Greeneville.
The Greene Devils scored five runs in the first inning Tuesday night.
Winning pitcher Carson Quillen led off the bottom of the first with a single to right, scoring on Ty Casteel’s ground-ball base hit. Two runs scored on sacrifice plays, and Murray’s two-out double sent home Richards and Corbin Cannon for a 5-0 lead.
Greeneville (3-8, 3-3 District 2-3A) saw its lead shrink to 5-3 when Parker Bailey and Aidan Webb both singled then scored on Greeneville errors in the third inning, then Bailey singled home Brady Leroy in the fourth for the Chiefs (6-2, 3-1).
The Greene Devils responded with a three-run fifth and one-run sixth.
Quillen pitched five innings and struck out seven while giving up three hits and no earned runs. Shipley and A.J. Smith combined to allow two hits over the last two frames, with Shipley striking out three.
Colton Richards and Parker Shipley both had two of Greeneville’s nine hits, with Shipley and Noah Murray each hitting a double.
Matt Newton took the loss for Cherokee, allowing five runs – three earned – in one-plus inning. Devan Carpenter batted 2-for-4 and Bailey went 2-for-3 to lead the Chiefs.