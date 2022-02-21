KNOXVILLE – Volunteer’s Evan Glass qualified for the state wrestling championships after a third-place finish in the 113-pound division in the state sectionals Saturday at Halls High School.
Glass (16-8) defeated Sullivan East sophomore Jake Turpin (14-7) by technical fall (1.5) at the 4:46 mark with a commanding points lead (18-3) to capture third place.
Porter Finstad, a senior from Knox Gibbs with a record of 35-2, defeated Greeneville senior, LeAndre Dabney Jr. (13-3) by fall at the 4:50 mark, to capture first place. The top four wrestlers in the sectional advance to the state wrestling tournament.
Glass, a junior who won three of four bouts Saturday, is now heading to state for the third straight year.
“It’s awesome,” said Volunteer wrestling coach Cameron Hill. “I’m excited for him.”
Hill said Glass came to Knox Halls Saturday ready to compete.
“His first match he looked good. He showed up today,” Hill said Saturday after the bout, a quarterfinal match against Manny Noe of Knoxville Halls. Despite being underneath Noe for much of the bout, Glass won by fall at the 3:24 mark.
“He doesn’t move much on bottom,” Hill said. “You won’t pin him. He won’t get his back up. You won’t stick him. He’s pretty tough on his back. That’s a bad place to be tough, but he is. He has no quit in him.”
Still, it’s nerve-wracking for a coach and the wrestler’s supporters, seeing him in peril.
“Absolutely,” Hill said. “He looked a lot better Saturday all the way around, but that’s usually what he does to me. He gets on his back and makes me nervous. Then he pulls it out.”
Glass had to meet Finstad, the eventual champ, in his second bout Saturday.
Finstad won the semifinal by 16-12 decision.
“He was ready going into the second match,” Hill said. “It was just a tough kid he wrestled very well against.”
Glass returned for the consolation round semifinal and won by decision over Tanner Sams of David Crockett (8-11) in a 6-3 decision, earning a berth in the state tournament and the third-place sectional match against Turpin.
“That third one, he bounced back from that loss to Gibbs, and then from there on he had his head right and was ready to wrestle,” Hill said. “He doesn’t get excited about much, but you could tell he was relieved he was making it back to the state tournament again.”
Glass is also a member of Volunteer’s cross country team. Hill said that really helps with Glass’ stamina.
“Absolutely helps,” Hill said. “He stays in shape year-around because he’s running with cross country. Then, when he’s not running with cross country, he’s wrestling.”
Another trait that aids Glass is his determination, Hill said.
“He’s just so competitive, even if it’s sprints in the room, he has to be the first one,” Hill said.
The coach expects Glass to do well at the state tournament.
“He just needs to show up like he did Saturday,” Hill said. “He wrestled very well Saturday. If he comes with his head right and ready to go out there and compete, he’ll be fine.”
The three-day event, held at the Williamson County Agriculture Exposition Arena, begins Thursday with the Round of 16 at 3 p.m. (CST) The championship quarterfinals will follow at 7 p.m. Consolations (first round) begins at 10 a.m. Friday.
“We’ll start wrestling on Thursday,” Hill said. “They’re doing a round of champions that night. If he wins the first one, he should wrestle another one that evening. If he wins both those, I think he’ll end up wrestling two on Friday, and then there will be placing rounds on Saturday.”