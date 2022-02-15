BLUFF CITY – Volunteer’s Evan Glass was region runner-up in the 113-pound class and Jack Cannon was fifth place in the 120-pound division in the Region 1-A wrestling championships Saturday at Sullivan East High School.
“Both qualified for next week’s sectionals,” said Volunteer wrestling coach Cameron Hill.
The sectionals will be held Saturday at Halls High School in Knoxville.
The Falcons wrestling program has been down in numbers the past couple of years and began the season with just a roster of eight.
Volunteer competed with an even smaller skeleton crew at the regions Saturday.
“We showed up with four kids,” Hill said. “We lost several because of sickness and everything going on right now.”
One wrestler unable to attend was junior Ben Tucker, who had family business to tend to. Tucker was one of Volunteer’s top wrestlers with a chance for a return trip to the state meet.
“I hate for him to miss it, but he’s got some stuff he’s got to take care of,” Hill said. “He’s still got another year. But we’ve got two that made it to sectionals.”
Volunteer Region Results 113 pounds
Evan Glass (13-7) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 13-7 received a bye () (Bye) Semifinal — Evan Glass (Volunteer) 13-7 won by decision over Jake Turpin (Sullivan East) 12-5 (Dec 12-5) 1st Place Match — LeAndre Dabney Jr (Greeneville) 11-2 won by major decision over Evan Glass (Volunteer) 13-7 (MD 12-3)
120 pounds
Jack Cannon (15-10) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 15-10 received a bye () (Bye)Semifinal — Isiah King (Elizabethton) 18-6 won by fall over Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 15-10 (Fall 5:50)Cons. Semi — Eli Moore (Tennessee) 24-13 won by decision over Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 15-10 (Dec 9-4)5th Place Match — Jack Cannon (Volunteer) 15-10 won by fall over Jeffery Hawk (West Greene) 5-9 (Fall 1:20)
126 pounds
Dalton Mullins (4-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Dalton Mullins (Volunteer) 4-12 received a bye () (Bye)Semifinal — Jake Ferrell (David Crockett) 33-10 won by fall over Dalton Mullins (Volunteer) 4-12 (Fall 0:22)Cons. Semi — Asheton Shelton (West Greene) 3-5 won by fall over Dalton Mullins (Volunteer) 4-12 (Fall 0:59)
182 pounds
Kevin Swanner (4-14) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal — Kevin Swanner (Volunteer) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)Semifinal — Alex Ingle (David Crockett) 19-12 won by fall over Kevin Swanner (Volunteer) 4-14 (Fall 1:15)Cons. Semi — Hunter Gregg (West Greene) 10-7 won by fall over Kevin Swanner (Volunteer) 4-14 (Fall 0:21)