CHURCH HILL – It’s hard enough competing in the Big 7 against Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett in large team sports.
With more than double the enrollment, the Hilltoppers and Indians can stock a roster twice as deep.
In football, having such a depth advantage is huge. It’s as big a factor in baseball, where pitching depth gives the bigger schools a decided advantage. Experience weighs heavily, too.
That’s why the COVID-19 cancellation of the 2020 springs sports seasons stung Volunteer’s baseball team so badly. Finally able to field a senior-dominated team, the season was swept out from under the Falcons before they could even get started.
With eight seniors on the roster – Landon Carver, Peyton Derrick, Rylan Greene, Aaron Wills, Caleb Trent , Ty Burnette. Sam Britton and Jesse Rollins – the Falcons may not have been favorites to win the Big 7, but they would have held their own.
“All of them that return give us something that we didn’t have,” said Volunteer baseball coach Mike Castle. “A little bit of leadership.”
Burnett was to be the starting right fielder and No. 2 in the rotation. Derrick, a recent football signee with Emory & Henry, was slated for left field and Greene set in center. Both would chip in mound duties, as well.
The speedy Derrick was set to lead off with Burnette handling the bat after him.
Trent and Carver were going to man first and second base, respectively, while Wills was going to see action behind the plate. With plenty of power to spare, Wills and Trent were set to be Volunteer’s 3- and 4-hitters, followed by Greene. Britton and Rollins were expected to provide depth for the Falcons.
Weather limited the Falcons’ field time until COVID-19 ended it.
“We had a couple of good months together,” Castle added. “Not being able to get out a whole lot, but when we did, we got to do a lot of things. We were able to take a lot of batting practice and work on our bunt coverages and cut-offs and stuff.
“We’re going to find out,” Castle said before the season began. “We’ve got a really good nucleus right now and their attitude has been pretty good. We’ll see what happens.”
Unfortunately, nobody got to see what happened in any spring sport in 2020. What the 2020 seniors could have accomplished no one will ever know.
