CHURCH HILL – With this Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Championship at Kingsport Aquatic Center, Volunteer swim team has one more chance to qualify a swimmer for the state meet and keep their streak alive.
“We’ve got pretty good swimmers,” said swim coach Jim Whalen. “We’ve got about three kids that I would consider are on the borderline of making state times.
“There are two kids from Volunteer who have a decent chance to make the state,” said Whalen, whose co-op team this year also includes swimmers from Cherokee. “Ely Yonts and Aeyden Mullins are both fairly close in the 50 free. We’re really trying to train hard with them. They’re both about a second off.
“They’re seniors and they’ve swam with me since they were eight years old. I’ve had them for 10 years. Those are the kind of kids that you’re really hoping make those state times so they can compete down there,” Whalen said of the 2022 state meet, slated for Feb. 11-12 in Nashville.
“And then for Cherokee, Neyla Price,” Whalen said. “She’s very versatile. She can swim a couple different things. We’re just trying to find her niche right now. We’re pushing her in two different races right now, both tough races.
“One is the 200 free and the other is the 100 fly. She’s a cross country’er, which is great for swimming. Those kids get out of cross country and they swim, then they go back into track. It’s kind of a really good transition for all of them. She’s probably our next big thing coming out of Rogersville. She’s a junior right now. She’s just really, really good. She practices hard,” Whalen said.
The swim program’s run of qualifying swimmers for the state meet is in danger of being snapped.
“With (Cherokee’s) Lynsey Knox and my daughters (Tinsley and Tieran Whalen) and Ellie (McLain), we went on a run there for about six or seven years where we were going down to the state,” Whalen said. “So, this is one of those times when we’re just holding our breath right now, hoping that we can get some of these kids in there to keep that streak going.
“We’re going to have to catch lightning in a bottle,” Whalen said of the last-chance status of Saturday’s meet. “Qualifying in Virginia is a little easier. There’s a qualifying time and once you hit that qualifying time, you’re in. The Tennessee time is much quicker. It’s about a half-second quicker than Virginia.
“In Virginia, if you finish in your region in the top three, you can still make the state without having a qualifying time. It’s tough in Tennessee. You’ve got to be really quick to qualify. We’ve been fortunate in the past,” said Whalen, who is expecting a strong influx of talent next season from his region-winning middle school team of this season.
“Next year we’ve got some studs coming up,” he said. “They’re already right near that time they need to be. Our members are kind of small in Rogersville right now this year, but I expect it next year to explode.”
While Volunteer has never had a huge roster, the dip in numbers this season has cost them in swim meets this season.
“The numbers are not quite what they’ve been in the past,” Whalen said. “We’ve got about five boys and eight girls. I’d love to have about four more on each side in order to compete a little bit better with the bigger schools. The times aren’t bad, we’re just getting beat on numbers because we can’t cover all the races right now. We’ll be all right.”
It’s not because of the rising freshmen, either. Whalen has some swimmers on his current roster that show promise, but just need a little seasoning.
“On the boys side for Cherokee, David Kenner, the principal, his son, Nolan, it is just clicking with him,” Whalen said. “He’s just getting better and better as he goes and really helping us.
“We had another girl come out, Rebekah Harris. It’s her first time swimming competitively. She’s got a lot of talent. She’s just learning and the learning curve is small. She’s really picking it up pretty quickly, so I think she’s going to be good for us, too,” Whalen said.
The Northeast Tennessee Championship will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kingsport Aquatic Center.