ROGERSVILLE — As Cherokee enters a new era next year under the TSSAA’s most-recent realignments, the Chiefs baseball program will be under new direction of a former assistant.
Drew Patterson’s first experience as a coach was as an assistant to Matt Carter in 2019, Carter’s final season at Cherokee. Patterson was re-introduced as the new head baseball coach at a press gathering Monday at the school.
“Getting my first taste of coaching here was definitely a good start for me,” Patterson said. “Just the opportunity to come back to a program that is historically competitive, hard-nosed, tough is just something I look forward to.
“Wanting this position was something I couldn’t pass up. I’m super-excited to come back. I’m just pumped to get ready to go. This is a new conference, a new division, so I think these kids should definitely come out excited that I’m going to be that guy who brings the energy. Bring the effort and I think we can really compete in this new conference,” Patterson said.
Patterson, a 2015 graduate of Greeneville High School, was an all-state selection at catcher his senior season by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association. He went on to play college baseball at Roane State Community College, then Milligan, then played for the Syracuse Salt Cats in the New York Collegiate Baseball League.
“After that I came here to coach my first year,” Patterson said. “I coached my first year here, and for the last two seasons, I’ve been the assistant at Daniel Boone.”
Led by Scott Hagy, the Trailblazers finished the 2021 season with an 18-12 record and third-place finish in the District 1-AAA tournament.
Patterson replaces Todd Pait, who succeeded Carter, who had left Cherokee for a position in Jefferson County to be closer to family.
Pait coached the Chiefs for only one full season. Cherokee went 7-21 overall and 1-11 in the Big 7 Conference this past season. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus shutdown shortly after it began.
“He wasn’t hired back,” Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan said. “On the baseball side, we just felt we probably needed to look in different direction to go in.
“We played in a tough conference in a lot of the years that we’ve been here, in District 2, District 1. With the change coming up, it was a new direction to look at and see where we could go from here,” Morgan said.
“It’s something we’re very excited of. I’ve worked with Drew before back when he was here with Coach Carter, so I know what we’re getting. He’s energetic, passionate. I think the kids are going to respond well,” Morgan said.
“Some of the senior class are going to remember him. There’s some familiarity there with what he’s going to bring. He was great in his interview, great in the discussion we’ve had since, over the weekend with what he wants to do, what he wants to plan. He’s ready to start right away,” Morgan said.
Patterson said he would draw from knowledge gained under both coaches he assisted, Carter and Hagy.
“Going to Boone was definitely a hard decision leaving here,” Patterson said. “But also taking what I learned from Coach Hagy and the assistants was something that will be immeasurable for me. The season we had was awesome and the guys we had there were awesome, playing in a tough, tough conference.
“The Big 7 is an extremely tough conference. Having those kids who really wanted to be there and have a good season and just come in day-in, day-out and compete was good. But the coaching experience there was such a good learning tool for me. It really helped build me to be able to apply for this position,” Patterson said.
“Coach Carter was such an extremely high-energy guy. I think we really bonded on that level, as compared where Coach Hagy was the vet. He was the veteran coach, the experienced coach that had been at Crockett for so long (before) taking that job at Boone. He was just so experienced.
“Seeing the two, the differences have let me find a medium between the two. A high-energy coach who was a great motivator, Matt Carter was the best motivator I’ve ever seen. Compared to the old veteran; ‘Hey, I’m experienced. We’re seasoned. We’re going to handle this situation this way, because I know how it benefits the kids,’” Patterson said.
“It was great to see a medium between one and two. Those two guys, I have nothing but respect for them and I have nothing but good things to say about them. They’ve helped me be in this position I’m in today. I’m super-thankful for the way they pushed me to be in this spot today,” said Patterson, who likes the comfort level in the new position.
“My time here, I really enjoyed the people here,” he said. “I enjoyed the culture. I enjoyed just the community itself. The kids here are so eager to get better and they’re so eager to learn. It’s really easy to coach those kids. It’s really easy to coach kids that want to better themselves.
“That’s never something that Cherokee will fall short of. The kids are always going to be out here at Cherokee. Kids always want to compete and always want to play at the highest level. So, I think getting the opportunity to come back here and coach is something I couldn’t pass up,” said Patterson, who is already familiar with some of the players from his initial stint at Cherokee.
“The kids that were freshmen when I was here are going to be seniors now. So, I’ve got a little bit of mutual knowledge. They know me and I know them. Obviously, the other couple of classes I’m going to have to get (to know) and maintain a relationship there,” he said.
“But these kids are such competitors, and you hate to see them fall short of their mark. I think this year, that’s going to be an emphasis for us: we’re not going to fall short of the mark. We’re going to be somebody that brings attitude, effort and energy every game. We’re going to be a respectable team that people know they’re playing,” Patterson said.
One big part of the change will be the Chiefs’ baseball (and softball and basketball) move to Class AAA, Region 1, District 2. After years of playing against the likes of Science Hill (who won the state baseball championship this year) and Dobyns-Bennett in the Big 7, and Jefferson County, Seymour and Sevier County in the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference, the Chiefs will now compete in a conference consisting of themselves, Claiborne County, Cocke County, Grainger County and Greeneville.
“The Big 7 is obviously one of the toughest conferences in the state,” Patterson said. “Dropping down a division, I think you still bring that Big 7 energy. This is a team that’s been in the Big 7 a couple of years now and they were in the IMAC before that.
“Cherokee has never fallen short of playing a high-level, tough schedule. So, I think with a new division, if you bring that same energy, that same attitude and same willingness to compete, you’re going to win some ball games,” he said.
“I think going to a conference that Cherokee probably should be in is something that these kids are really going to benefit from, getting a chance to play deep into a playoff, play deep into a district, or maybe go potentially to a region. I think that’s something now these kids understand they can do.
“They don’t have to go up against Science Hill or D-B, that are just so tough every year. Schools that are 1,200 or 1,300 kids don’t have to play a school that’s 2,700. I think these kids now have a more realistic idea of what a district tournament playoff run could be,” Patterson said.
Patterson described what the Chiefs can expect from their new coach.
“I am a very energized coach. I’m a very high-energy guy. I think the higher the energy my players see me at, the higher energy they play at. So, I think if I bring high energy consistently day-in and day-out, that will be something that these kids just feed off of,” he said.
“I’m obviously a very hard-nosed coach. I’m very tough. My high school and college experience, I think, just instilled a very hard work ethic in me, something I want to instill in these kids. You’re never out of a ball game. That’s why, come situation pending, we’re down 10 runs in the seventh, I’m going to be coaching the same as if I was up 10-0 in the first. I’m going to be the high-energy guy these kids can count on, these kids can lean on that’s always going to have their back completely,” Patterson said.
Patterson met with some members of the team Monday morning after the press conference “to get things rolling, to get things outlined,” Morgan said.
“The good thing about him is he’s going to be a two-guy for us,” Morgan added. “He’s going to do some football, too. That’s going to fill another void down there with Coach (Josh) Hensley. They worked together in football at Boone, so they’ve got some trust there with each other.
“Overall, we’re excited. We’ve been excited with the realignment coming up. That was a big thing for us that we’re excited about. We’re ready to pump some new energy in and I think he’s going to bring it. He’ll bring it every day with him, teach ‘em, coach ‘em and get the kids out there that we need playing to make us be successful for the next several years,” Morgan said.