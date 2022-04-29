ROGERSVILLE – A good start was not enough to lift the Lady Chiefs to victory over visiting South Greene Tuesday, as the Lady Rebels poured it on late in a 13-2 win at Cherokee.
After Kasie Bowman worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the first inning, the Lady Chiefs put two runs on the board in the bottom half.
Haley Vigil and Kaylee Cinnamon walked to lead off the Lady Chiefs’ half of the inning, then advanced a base when Randi Fletcher reached base on a hard ground ball error by South Greene first baseman Anna Willette.
Hannah Bates followed with a solid single to left field, scoring Vigil and Cinnamon for the 2-0 lead. Bowman then retired the Lady Rebels in order in the second.
Unfortunately for Cherokee, things went downhill from there. South Greene added a run in the third, three in the fourth, two in the fifth, then seven in the sixth, while the Cherokee bats couldn’t muster any more runs against starter Mallory Fillers and reliever Lexi Miller, who allowed two hits apiece.
South Greene collected 17 hits off the three Cherokee pitchers, Bowman, Vigil and Nicole Bradley, including a 4-for-5, 4-RBI effort by Whitney Casteel, including an inside-the-park home run to lead off the sixth.