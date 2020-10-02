ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s volleyball team is approaching the district tournament with a “nothing to lose” mentality, Lady Chiefs coach Ashley Wilson said.
The young Lady Chiefs gave top seed Jefferson County all they had in their final home match of the season Tuesday, before falling in three games: 25-9, 25-9, 25-23.
“I told them, ‘This is your last time playing on this floor this year. I understand we’ve got another year for most of you. But this is your last home game this year.’ You’re not promised next year. You’ve got to play like you’ve literally got nothing to lose,” Wilson said.
The Lady Patriots played like the first-place team they are, displaying solid defense and error-free offense for the first two games of the match.
“They’re number 1 in our conference and rightfully so,” Wilson said. “They have four seniors. They don’t make many errors. You can tell they get a lot of touches on the ball – in-season and outside the season. They’re a very good team.”
The Lady Patriots seemed to lose focus a bit in the third game, allowing Cherokee to hang around until Jeff County took off from a 10-10 tie to go ahead, 21-13. The Lady Chiefs rallied, outscoring the Lady Pats, 10-3, to close to within 24-23, but Jeff County sealed the win with a kill.
“I’m really, really pleased where we are,” Wilson said. “We’re either really ahead and they’re like, ‘Oh no, we’re about to win’ or then we’re super-super down and they’re like, ‘Okay, now we’re going to play. We’re down 10 to 20, we’re going to play now.’ It’s getting more consistent.
“I told them we need to be more consistent. I understand that there’s a great team on the other side. They are moving the ball around. But our defense is picking up. We have to find a way to put the ball away. If we ever could just connect it together at one time, we’ll be right there with everybody. We’re excited for the district,” Wilson said.
Seeded No. 5, Cherokee will travel to Morristown West or Cocke County for a first-round satellite match Monday night. The double-elimination tournament continues Tuesday at Jefferson County.
Wilson likes the progression of her team this season.
“We’re young,” she said. “We have no seniors, four juniors, and then 13 freshmen and three sophomores now. And we have two varsity people quarantined. We have four totally. They were kind of our height people. So, we’re trying to adjust to different lineups. If somebody is having an off-night, I don’t have anybody there to put in.
“But I like where we are now. Yes, I’m looking at district, but I’m also looking for next year, as well. We don’t lose anybody. We’ll get everyone back. I want to see where everyone is going to excel, where they’re going to be the best at, and then work from there at least two years,” Wilson said.
The lessons are steadily sinking in.
“I feel like we’ve gotten smarter with the ball,” Wilson said. “I can call timeout and they’re already talking about stuff before I have to say anything because they know. It’s just fixing it, which is what we try to do everyday in practice. But it takes repetition after repetition after repetition. For a lot of my players, it’s their first year of ever playing high school ball. They’ve made freshman mistakes but they’re learning from it and growing from it,” Wilson said.
The junior varsity squad had a rollercoaster match against Jeff County to open play Tuesday.
The Lady Chiefs fell behind 6-1 in the opening game, then rallied to pull within 11-10, only to see Jeff outscore them, 9-1, for a 20-11 lead. But the Lady Chiefs rallied again, closing to within 22-19, before falling, 25-19.
In the second game, Cherokee led almost the entire game, extending a 4-3 lead to 10-6 then 13-7, before a Jeff County 4-0 rally forced a Cherokee timeout with a 13-11 lead.
The Lady Chiefs built on it, however, pushing it to 15-11, and taking a four-point lead again at 19-15. But Jeff eked back into it, tying the game at 20, 21, 23 and 24, before stealing the last two points for a 26-24 win.
“They’re competitive,” Wilson said of her JV group. “They’ve improved leaps and bounds from the beginning of the season until now. They’ve been pushing people. They took East the first time we played them. They’re going to be pushing people next year, as well. They’re a great group.”