KINGSPORT — Whether you enjoy wading in the pool, watching competitive swimming or just want to assist your community, the Kingsport Aquatic Center could use your help.
The KAC needs volunteer timekeepers for two upcoming swim meets: 16 for the Mid-South event Feb. 2-4 and eight for the AAC event on Feb. 9-11. There is a morning session from 8 a.m. to noon each day and an evening session from 4 to 8 p.m. on the final day of each meet.
Aquatics Program Coordinator Madison Gump said virtually anyone can do the job. All you have to do is stand behind the diving block and be able to push the button on a stopwatch.
“We have a few timekeepers, at least five or six, but if we can get some more, then we’ll be able to meet our needs,” Gump said. “Even if you can’t do every single day and can just do one session, it still helps us tremendously.”
The timekeepers are volunteers and, as such, would not be paid for their services. However, Gump said the KAC typically provides its volunteers with snacks in the morning and a dinner option during the evening session. In addition, these events provide a good opportunity for students to earn volunteer hours for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.
Both the Mid-South and AAC events are co-ed, collegiate events the KAC has hosted since 2017. The Mid-South event is expected to have approximately 250 competitors, while the AAC will have a little over 100 competitors.
If you are interested in volunteering to be a timekeeper for either event, contact Gump at 423-343-9767 or email her at madisongump@kingsporttn.gov. To learn more about the Kingsport Aquatic Center, visit swimkingsport.com.
