SEVIERVILLE – A super second half wasn’t enough to overcome a nightmarish first half as the Volunteer Lady Falcons fell to Sevier County, 46-32, in the Region 1-AAA tournament Friday in Sevierville.
“It was a battle,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith. “We haven’t been here before. Us being here, I think, the air got to us and the atmosphere got to us.”
The bright lights, big stage aspect Smith referred to was a factor in the Lady Falcons going scoreless for the first 11:44 of the game, as the Bearettes had built a 14-0 lead before Audrey Evans’ ice-breaking bucket at the 4:16 mark of the second quarter.
The cold streak continued, however, until the halftime buzzer sounded just as Ava Jackson’s layup went through the basket doubling Volunteer’s score for a halftime deficit of 21-4.
“But we came back fighting,” Smith said. “I told my girls in the second half, we ain’t going down without a fight and we showed it tonight.”
The Lady Falcons actually outscored the Bearettes in the second half, 28-25, Danielle Sizemore’s three at the final buzzer providing the final difference.
Unfortunately for Volunteer, the second-half advantage wasn’t enough to overcome the mountain they had to climb to get back in it. Too bad, too, because the Lady Falcons appeared to gain confidence with each point shaved off the lead.
“We settled down,” Smith said. “It was fun. That was a fun game. It was a battle. It’s tournament time. There was a lot of hitting, a lot of bruising, but it was basketball is.”
Volunteer outscored Sevier in the final period, 19-13.
“It’s frustrating, but every frustrating thing leads to a great thing,” Smith said. “So now they see that. So when we play next year, they won’t play like that in the first half. We’ll build off that.”
Mackenna Loveday led Sevier with 13, while Shilah Whaley added eight. Aliyah Crawley led Volunteer with 12. Kennady Knittel added five.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Smith said. “My three seniors, Kenady Knittel, Atlee Dean and Aliyah Crawley, they have done something for this program since they were freshmen. They’re leaving on a high note.
“We’re one of the last 36 teams still playing basketball. We could be at home right now. Volunteer hasn’t been here before and they helped us get here. They’re leaving a big mark. I’m proud of my girls. We had a great year. Who ever thought Volunteer would be here,” said Smith, who is already looking ahead.
“So, now these young girls have been here, so now we’re going to keep striving for greatness. My JV team has been to three JV championships. Now they’re varsity. I’m proud of them. Our program is on the rise right now and I’m very happy about it,” said Smith, whose holdovers will work out over the summer – and sooner.
“Most of my girls will play summer basketball, travel ball,” Smith said. “Hopefully, we can get some team camps in, so we can go to team camp. We’ll do a lot of skill work. We’ll get in the gym and get to work.
“I know them. We’ll go back next week and I’ll leave school and get a call, ‘Hey coach, can you open the gym?’ Those girls work hard in there. I already know they’re going to get to work as soon as we can get back to school,” said Smith, who credited his coaching staff.
“Coach Jeremy Sommers is going to get them in the weight room and work them hard. Clay Minton and Caroline Laek do real good skill work. Dakota Hicks does skill work. Kandis Looney is really good at breaking down things and letting us know what we’ve got to do,” Smith said.
“I’ve got a great coaching staff. I want to give thanks to my coaching staff. They did a great job this year. We’re really on the rise this year,” Smith said.