ROGERSVILLE – A quiet, unassuming boy whose quality of character and sweet demeanor made a huge impression on an entire community, and whose tragic loss left an unfillable void, was memorialized at his school Wednesday evening with an honor that will adorn the facility forever.
Caden Lucas Williams, better known as Luke to his teammates and friends, was a football, baseball and basketball player at Rogersville Middle School, where he was about to begin his 8th grade year.
Wednesday, the fieldhouse was dedicated in the name of Williams, the 12-year-old Mooresburg native who tragically died July 18 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
“We did not name this fieldhouse because of what happened,” first-year head RMS football coach Josh Kincannon said. “We named this fieldhouse because of who this individual was, what he represented in the community, what he represented on that (football) field, that (baseball) field, and that basketball court in there, what that individual represented to everybody that’s standing here.
“That’s the reason why we did what we did, why we’re doing what we’re doing today. That individual was the perfect model of what a Warrior should be, what a perfect citizen should be. His grades were amazing. Perfect attendance,” Kincannon said.
“He was a ‘yes sir, no sir, yes ma’am, no ma’am’ type of kid,” Kincannon said, voice breaking. “He was a young man before his time. He was. If I ever have a son, I hope he will be just like him because I loved that kid. I’m so sorry right now for getting emotional, but this is just how much this means to me.
“I know it means to a lot of them and a lot of you,” Kincannon said, gesturing to the numerous friends and family, teachers and school officials in attendance.
Lucas Williams Fieldhouse is now emblazoned on the building in the team’s maroon, gray and white colors and features the Warriors logo, Williams’ actual signature and his football number 45, which is being retired Oct. 1.
Before its unveiling, Kincannon spoke.
“This has been my priority since I’ve taken this job as head coach. I wanted to get this done,” Kincannon said. “It all started when Mr. (Jason) Roach was talking to me about being the head coach at Rogersville Middle School. I told him, ‘If I’m hired, if you want me, the first thing I want to do as head coach, is name this field house.’ Right away, he supported me, behind me 110 percent.”
Kincannon thanked “The Man Upstairs; without Him, nothing is possible,” as well as Director of Schools Matt Hixon, who was Kincannon’s “voice” to the board; school board members; RMS Principal Jason Roach; Travis Charles, who guided the installation; the RMS Booster Club; Gary Lawson, who oversaw the re-painting of the field house and area; Maryville friend Jason Owensby, whose PrintFX Graphics made the banner for free; RMS coaches Mark Vicars, Sharon Phillips and Jaime McKay, and former RMS coach Jeremy Bailey.
“This individual is what the past, present and future RMS students should strive to be. He was a Warrior. He was the definition of what a Rogersville Middle School Warrior is supposed to be,” said Kincannon, who called Williams a perfect citizen, perfect football player, perfect baseball player, perfect basketball player “but most importantly, the perfect student that he was.”
“I preach everyday student before athlete. Student. Student. Student,” Kincannon said. “And that was him.”
Kincannon read a poem composed by Mooresburg teachers that used words starting with letters from Williams’ name to describe him: “Caring. Athletic. Determined. Enduring. Notable. Loving. Upbeat. Charismatic. Active. Scholarly. Willing/Winner because he always wanted to win. He strived to win. Incredible. Loyal. Light-hearted. Irreplaceable. Ambitious. Motivator. And I know this is my favorite, and probably that to a lot of you. He was: Saved.”
Kincannon relayed a story of Williams sewing up the shortstop position with a stellar dive and grab of a hard shot up the middle and a quick throw to nail the runner. “I think we just found our permanent shortstop,” Kincannon and Bailey said to each other on the bench.
After the ceremony, Kincannon discussed what he liked most about Williams.
“The willing to learn. A lot of times you get kids – especially athletes – they think they know everything. Some that are really, really good don’t listen that well. They think they know it all. Lucas was one of those who was really good, but he was so humble, he still acted like he was a rookie. He took everything in,” Kincannon said.
“I could throw a million things at once at him on the field, or on the diamond, and he would soak it up, soak it up, soak it up,” said Kincannon, who had earlier urged RMS students in attendance to copy Williams in that way: “Soak up all the information in school and in the class room like he did. Soak up all the information on the field like he did. Learn like he did.”
“Another thing was how humble and how sweet he was,” Kincannon said of his favorite Luke Williams traits. “He was 12 years old, but he would talk to you like a young man, like he was already adult, very mature for his age. One of the things that stood out was his maturity level.
“One of my favorite things was he was saved. He loved his Lord Jesus Christ. One of my favorite things last year was watching that young Christian man grow up in front of me. They always say there’s no such thing as perfect, no such thing as a perfect Christian. But he was so close. Some may say there’s no such thing as a perfect student, but to me, he was. As a teacher, you want every student to be like him,” Kincannon said.
RMS Principal Roach echoed Kincannon’s sentiments after the ceremony.
“I was the principal at Mooresburg when Lucas was a student there. I hadn’t been in contact with him in a while. He had come to the middle school and this is my first year here,” Roach said.
“This is a small gesture by us to remember him and the kid that he was. He was a very quiet kid. At Mooresburg, we had this thing called Safety Patrol. I was standing at the door on car duty and sometimes he would fill in, put a little vest on and open the door for kids,” Roach said.
“I always talked to the kids there. I had to force him to have a conversation with me. He was just so quiet, but always so respectful and just a pleasure to be around. He was a good kid. We miss him terribly,” said Roach.
“He just had a calm demeanor. I don’t understand everything that happens in this world. One thing I don’t understand is why he wasn’t able to contribute as an adult, because he would have done amazing things.”