RUTLEDGE — The Grainger Grizzlies used a relentless rushing attack and some tough defense to top the visiting Volunteer Falcons Friday night under threatening skies Friday at Grainger County High School.
The win earned the Grizzlies a state playoff berth.
The game began with the Grizzlies starting on their 31-yard line. They fumbled on the first play but made the recovery. A false start penalty helped doom the drive and the Grizzlies were forced to punt.
The Falcons began the game with Isaiah Bowery starting at quarterback. The Falcons came out aggressive, but passes on first and third down fell incomplete and the Falcons punted the ball back to the Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies began on the Falcon 48. Tucker Gillette ran for a first down. The Falcons were flagged for pass interference, moving the ball to the 23.
A few plays later and after a holding penalty, quarterback Bryson Bennett ran nine yards for the games’ first score. Ray Vences kicked the point after and the Grizzlies led 7-0 at the 4:17 mark.
Volunteer started at their 23. Bowery found Peyton Steele at the 42. Bowery passed to Austin Glass at the 49 and the Grizzlies jumped offsides to give the Falcons a first down. Bowery then hit Steele with a bomb for an apparent touchdown but the Falcons were called for an ineligible receiver downfield penalty.
After two incomplete passes the Falcons punted. Grainger took over at their 33 and Gillette ran for a first down to the 46. On the next play Gillette rambled to the 15 yard line as the quarter ended.
On the first play of the second quarter Hunter Mallicoat scored from the 15. Vences added the point after and the Grizzlies were up 14-0 seven seconds into the quarter.
Colby Lawson returned the kickoff to the Falcon 46. A false start penalty moved the ball back to the 41. A Bowery to Cason Christian pass lost three yards but Bowery then found Andrew Knittel at the Grainger 35.
Christian, lined up at quarterback, ran up the middle for four yards. Christian then ran to the 17 and then down to the 9. Caden Lafollette carried down to the 5. Christian ran to the 4. Christian lost a yard on the next play and carried to the 4 on the following play. Steele lost two yards on a reverse.
On fourth and goal, Bowery passed to Christian at the goal line and he made to the end zone for the score. The PAT was good and the Falcons trailed 14-7 with 5:13 to go in the half.
The Grizzlies started at their 31 and drove down the field with Mallicoat doing most of the damage running hard up the middle. Colby Lawson made a nice play to break up a pass attempt but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Grizzlies.
Bennett passed to Mallicoat for a six years touchdown. Vences PAT was good and Grainger led, 21-0. In the half’s final seconds Bowery found Christian for a significant gain but the play was called back for holding.
To start the third quarter, Volunteer got a good kick return from Austin Bates to the Grizzly 46. Their hopes were ended when Jace Robinson intercepted a Bowery pass.
The Grizzlies drove down the field with Mallicoat and Marcus Ervin gaining chunks of yards up the middle. Bennett reached the endzone from 9 yards out but the play was called back for holding.
Two plays later, Bennett passed to Brody Wells for a seven-yard touchdown. Vences PAT was good and the Grizzlies were in control, 28-7.
The Falcons’ next drive was stalled by a quarterback sack and a personal foul penalty. The Grizzlies did not score on their next drive, in spite of great field position at the Falcon 23. Two holding penalties, a false start and a fumble on 4th down turned the ball over to the Falcons at their 32. T
he Falcons were held to a 3-and-out, punting the ball back to the Grizzlies to end the quarter.
To start the final stanza, the Grizzlies drove methodically down the field, almost entirely on the running of Ervin. The drive stalled at the Falcon 17 with the Grizzlies turning the ball over on downs.
Volunteer drove into Grizzly territory but Christian was sacked twice and a holding penalty forced a punt.
The Grizzlies ran out the clock with Mallicoat adding a few more carries to his night.
The Falcons fell to 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in District 4A Region 1 play. The next Falcon game will be Friday at Tennessee High.
