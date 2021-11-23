SURGOINSVILLE – The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles earned an impressive win Thursday night in their second game of the night against the Westview Middle School Volunteers.
The Eagles avenged the earlier loss by gettting off to a fast start, leading 13-6 after the first quarter. The Eagles maintained the lead throughout the game and the final score was 44-36.
Brennan Greene had the hot-hand throughout the game, finishing with 24 points. Eamon Ailshie had 8 points,
Garron Barnett and Branson Lafollette had 4 points each and Kevin McCurry and Coleton Bellamy added 2 points each.