CHURCH HILL – The boys junior varsity game was a preview of things to come in the 78-23 boys varsity contest as Volunteer rolled, 68-36.
Connor Haynes, the high scorer with 19 in the boys varsity game, scored 10 first-quarter points in the JV game as Volunteer jumped out to a 22-6 lead.
The Falcons kept things rolling in the second period, oustcoring Cherokee, 24-8, to take a 46-14 lead into halftime.
The Falcons, who led 61-23 after three quarters, were outscored by the Chiefs in the fourth, 13-7, led by Isaac Chandler, who scored all eight of his points in the period.
Volunteer’s Blake Head led all scorers with 19, while teammate Haynes finished with 17, including two threes. Head and Owen Miller each hit three from beyond the arc for the Falcons.
Jayden Ward led Cherokee with 11, including three threes.