EIDSON – Clinch enjoyed its first winning season last year under new coach Josh Bowlin, who would like to see the Wildcats add a second one this season.
“We want to change some things, of seeing Clinch as an easy win,” Bowlin said. “A lot of schools see us as an easy win. Everybody calls here wanting to play us. We have like a target on our back and everybody sees us as an easy win.
“We want to try to change that whole culture. We want to play with anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is, whether it be Cherokee or Hancock,” Bowlin said.
The Wildcats will have to do it with an inexperienced roster.
“We lost three seniors, Seth Lawson, Cameron Bradley and Dalton Seals,” Bowlin said. “All started and were all pretty good players. They played a lot of minutes and they played since sixth grade.
“So, we’re going to be inexperienced at the varsity high school level. A lot of these guys just haven’t had the minutes. They haven’t had the minutes because we don’t have a JV team. So, they miss out on that. We don’t have a freshman team. They come right on in ninth grade straight to varsity,” Bowlin said.
“They’ve all pretty much played middle school ball. They are familiar with each other and how each plays,” he said.
That said, Clinch has 10 players this season, which will factor in the Wildcats’ style of play.
“We’re inexperienced and we’re not going to be a real big team,” Bowlin said. “But I think we’re going to be athletic and we’re going to be fast. We’re going to play good defense. We’re going to push the ball in a lot of transition hopefully get some easy layups.
“I like to play run and gun. Hopefully, we can do that. I plan on going pretty deep this year into the bench,” Bowlin said. “We have one senior, Conner Livesay. He’s a returning starter. And I have a junior, Joe Lyons. He’s a returning starter. So, I have two returning starters from last year’s team.”
Lyons is a prolific scorer, capable of 30 points on any given night.
“He’s a good shooter,” Bowlin said. “He led us in points quite a few games.”
“We have high expectations for him this year,” added assistant coach Ginger Johnson. “He’s showing it in practice as well.”
“We’ve got three juniors that will see a lot of playing time on the floor,” Bowlin said. “I’ve got high expectations of all three of them. Of course, Joe (Lyons) is one of them. Rayce Johnson is going to step in and play a lot of minutes and hopefully be a good go-to guy. And then Hunter Smith. He got some playing time last year, but he’s got a big role this year. He’s going to have to step it up.”
Underclassmen round out the roster.
“We’ve got a couple of sophomores and then we’ve got three freshmen,” Bowlin said. “I’m expecting big things out of my freshmen. I’ve got a couple of freshmen that I’m expecting to get a lot of playing time.
“Our point guard is looking like it’s going to be Koby Seals. He’s a freshman. He’s got a lot of weight on his shoulders to step in as a freshman and run the point for a high school team. It’s going to be a big change for him, but I think he can do it. So, we’ve got big expectations out of him, too. He played some for us at the end of the season. We brought both him and Ethan Cobb up at the end of the year,” Bowlin said.
Ethan Cobb is an inside banger who will have to learn varsity banging at the school of hard knocks as a freshman. Bowlin expects he’ll rise to the occasion.
“He’s a good kid,” Bowlin said. “He plays hard. He’s not the most athletic kid on the court, but he will give you 110 percent. Whatever you need, that’s what he does.”
Bowlin’s most experienced players will be counted on the most, and they will all start.
“At this point, starters are going to be my senior, Conner Livesay, my juniors Rayce Johnson, Joe Lyons and Hunter Lyons, and Kobe Seals, the freshman,” Bowlin said.
The Wildcats were enjoying their first winning season last year when it was all interrupted by COVID-19.
“I thought we were going in the right direction last year,” Bowlin said. “Then Covid hit us. We were doing real well. We won like three in a row and then Covid hit and we were out for about a month and a half. Then we lost some games we didn’t get to make up. It took three or four games for us to get back into it, then the season was over.”
The Wildcats finished the shortened season 8-7. They’d like to be over .500 again this year.
“We want to have a winning season,” Johnson added. “We did really well and surprised ourselves last year with our season. The boys took pride in what Coach Bowlin was showing them. I think they’re expecting it this year. They’ve got that on their shoulders, that they’re going to do it again.
“Practices have gone well,” Bowlin said. “We’ve been working on a lot. I didn’t feel like I had to start at the bottom this year with this group because I had a lot of these kids last year. We can kind of move on and work on a little more in-depth plays, maybe put a press in, work more on boxing out, instead of just basics – working on our non-dominant hand, basic skills. You don’t feel like you’re starting so far at the bottom.”
While the boys team has 10 players, Clinch’s girls team only has five. So, the two teams work out together sometimes. The coaches like the positive attitude exhibited by all the players.
“Their intensity is good during practice – the boys and the girls,” Bowlin said. “We work with them together at practice. They all play hard, they’re all good kids. There aren’t any issues with them.
“And I think they want to learn and I think they want to win. I come into P.E. and they’re all going at each other. They’re competitive, so that’s good. It means a lot when they actually want to win,” Bowlin said.