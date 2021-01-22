EIDSON – Joe Lyons poured in 28 points as Clinch defeated visiting Guardian, 79-55, on Friday, Jan. 15.
“Our seniors – Cameron Bradley, Seth Lawson, and Dalton Seals – really stepped up in this game and the rest of our team followed suit,” said Clinch coach Josh Bowlin.
Bradley scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Seals added 11 points, while hitting 3 of 4 free throws, and Lawson scored eight and pulled down eight rebounds. He was 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
“We asked our seniors to step it up and be role models to our younger players and they did just that,” Bowlin said.
Clinch executed offensively each quarter, but started each half with strong defense to help get easy baskets, jumping out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter.
“We played great defense and rebounded well,” Bowlin said. “Our transition offense was great, and we got a lot of easy baskets in transition.”
The Wildcats extended their lead to 40-28 by halftime, then turned up the pressure again in the third quarter, outscoring Guardian, 20-12, to build their lead to 60-40.
“Our intensity was great, and everyone was focused on the game at hand,” Bowlin said.
Lyons led all scorers with 28 points, including 6-of-7 from the line.
“My sophomore, Joe Lyons, had a huge offensive game with 28 points,” Bowlin said.
“I also got great minutes from another sophomore, Rayce Johnson, and my sole junior, Conner Livesay,” said Bowlin.
“They both rebounded well and played great defense and knocked down some shots,” Bowlin said.
Johnson scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Livesay scored four and yanked five boards.
The Wildcats hit 17 of 22 free throws as a team.
“We will hopefully continue to shoot the ball well and be ready for our next game,” said Bowlin, whose Wildcats were slated to travel to Cherokee Thursday to play the Chiefs’ junior varsity team.