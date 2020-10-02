CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s Lady Falcons celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 win against Sullivan South Tuesday at VHS.
The Lady Falcons got two goals and an assist from Sara Winegar.
Alyssa Chappell contributed a goal and an assist and Kristen Flack added a goal. Emma Lukens dished out two assists.
Erin Smallwood was flawless in the goal again for another shutout.
“We had great defensive effort again,” said Lady Falcons coach Jeff Lukens. “It was a great senior night.”
Volunteer is scheduled to host Cherokee Tuesday night.