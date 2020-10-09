MANCHESTER — Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace shot a 73 for a two-day total of 5-over 149 to place 16th in the TSSAA Large Class boys individual state golf championship Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club.
“He kind of ran into a little trouble Tuesday with maybe two bad swings that caused some problems,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “He went out of bounds and hit one behind a tree. Other than that, he struck the ball really well. He just did not putt well. The putts just weren’t falling.”
Farragut’s Lance Simpson won the boys individual title. He shot a 64 Wednesday to finish 13-under 131, two strokes ahead of Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington.
Lovelace, who was runner-up last year, was competing in his third-straight state high school golf championship as a junior.
“He went up against some good golfers,” Whalen said. “The kid that won it is going to the University of Tennessee in the top 100 of the world down at Farragut. That kid played really, really well.”
East Tennessee’s strong golf pedigree was evident at the state golf tournament again this year.
The top two high school girl golfers in the state this year hail from Kingsport. Sullivan South senior Kara Carter scorched the course with a final round of 6-under-par 66 with no bogeys to capture the state crown, just ahead of Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella van der Biest, who finished runner-up after leading Tuesday’s first round.
Carter scored pars on the first four holes, then had three straight birdies on holes No. 5 through No. 7. On the back nine, she matched her front-nine total of 33 with pars on 12, 15 and 16.
Her two-day total of 6-under 138 was the fourth-best in state history and five strokes better than van der Biest’s 1-under 143.
In Sullivan South’s final year as a high school, the Rebels are celebrating their proud athletic history in style. The football team is 6-0 and gunning for a 4A championship run. Carter, a Xavier University commit with three straight top-10 finishes at the girls state golf tournament, brings home a championship to South in her final year.
Lovelace still has a chance to do the same at Volunteer.
“The thing about it is he gets another chance,” Whalen said. “It was his third time down, which is impressive just to say that. We’ve never had a golfer that’s gone multiple times. And we’ve had one that’s gone three times now. I know he’s going to be hungry. He wants to go down there and play really, really well.
“Even today we talked on the course. When we knew that winning wasn’t an option, he was still trying to get into the top 10. He wanted to finish in the top 10. It didn’t happen, but he battled. He didn’t give it up or pack it in. He had legitimate birdie putts. He birdied 15. He had a legitimate birdie putt on 16 and a had a great birdie putt on 18,” Whalen said.
“Sometimes the ball doesn’t fall in the cup,” Whalen said. “That’s just golf sometimes. He had a lot of putts that just did not fall.
“Today, was kind of like the same thing again. He had three bogies and two birdies. He shot one-over 73 and had a lot of birdie putts. It just wasn’t dropping for him. It was right on the edge with a lot of them,” Whalen said.
“He was disappointed in how he played, but really, he played pretty good but his putter just wasn’t on,” Whalen said.
Other local golfers to fare well were Isabella Adkins of Tennessee High, who finished fourth among girls with a 145. She and twin sister Noelia posted a team score of 7-over 295, just one stroke behind Station Camp for the team championship.
Dobyns-Bennett finished eighth in the boys’ team standings. Taylor Kilgore led the way for the Indians with a two-day total of 152. After an 80 on Tuesday, Kilgore shot an even-par 72 on Wednesday. The Indians’ two-day total of 327 was 27 strokes behind 2020 team state champion Farragut.
Science Hill sophomore John Cheek followed his opening round-74 Tuesday with a 1-under 71 Wednesday to finish at 1-over 145, fifth in the individual boys standings. After a first-round 79, Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle shot a 5-under 67 on day 2. He placed ninth as an individual with a 2-over 146 overall.
While Lovelace was disappointed with his 2020 showing, he still turned in a two-day score many would be quite happy with, and while he didn’t achieve his primary goal, he came close to meeting his secondary one.
“He was just a few strokes off from being in the top 10,” Whalen said of Lovelace’s Day 2 re-focus. “That’s where he was trying to get at today. He played really smart. I would have thought he would have been more aggressive today, but that wasn’t necessarily the case that he should have.”
Whalen was keeping Lovelace’s next coach – Volunteer basketball coach Mike Poe – abreast of Lovelace’s progress.
“Through his first nine holes, I was texting Coach Poe back and said he had legitimately six birdie putts and only one had fallen. He had shots; the putts just didn’t fall,” Whalen said.
While Lovelace has a terrific temperament for golf, he’s also human, Whalen reminded us.
“He was disappointed. He’s a junior in high school and he played well there last year. I think his mindset was he was going to go down there and be battling again for it,” Whalen said.
“We felt pretty good after Monday’s practice round, and the shots that he was going to hit,” said Whalen, adding that some of WillowBrook’s hole re-locations didn’t do the golfers any favors.
“It’s not so much that the putts didn’t fall, the holes were in some tricky locations, too, with some nasty breaks to them,” Whalen said. “The greens were running faster than what he was used to, and they had some serious breaks to them. They just didn’t fall.”
As golf season fades into basketball season, Lovelace will focus more of sinking larger balls in larger targets. But the 2021 golf season will be in the back of his mind somewhere.
“He’s thinking about it,” Whalen said. “He’s thinking about his chances. In 27 years of coaching – I thought about this and told somebody this week when we were down there – there are kids that think they can turn it off and turn it on with a switch. We always coach them, ‘Well, you can’t do that. You’ve always got to be going.’
“But he’s that one kid who’s unique that has a switch he can turn off and turn on. He turned it on over the last few weeks – especially when he went to the region. That switch was on. It meant something. When he was playing in these nine-hole tournaments, it wasn’t so much intense and he wasn’t tuned in. But, boy when it came time to play, he was able to turn it on,” Whalen said.