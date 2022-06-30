ROGERSVILLE — The seventh edition of the Amis Mill 10K road race was run on Saturday, June 25, at the historic, scenic venue of the Amis Mill Eatery.
The USATF certified course along Bear Hollow Road started and finished at the Amis Mill Eatery overlooking the Big Creek Falls at Amis Dam.
The race was part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition. A breakfast buffet by the Amis Mill Eatery was enjoyed by runners at the post-race celebration.
The top overall male was 19-year-old Benji Cowden of Kingsport in a time of 41:03. The top overall female was 51-year-old Molly Allen of Kingsport in a time of 50.01.
Finishing second overall and winning the Masters competition was 59-year-old Phil Roberts of Greeneville in a time of 41:39. The female Masters champion was 44-year-old Misty Clevenger of Rogersville in a time of 52:15, finishing as the third overall female.
Blake Williams of Gray, age 58, took male Grandmasters honors in a time of 51:04, and the female Grandmasters champion was 52-year-old Barbara Blaser of Johnson City in a time of 52:33.
64-year-old Wesley Miller of Gray was the male Senior Grandmasters champion in a time of 52:24, while 62-year-old Nena Cooper of Abingdon, Virginia took female Senior Grandmasters honors in a time of 1:03:44.
Runners ranged in age from 12-year-old Matthew Culp of Kingsport to 77-year-old Tom Deaderick of Morristown.
The gold sponsors for the 2022 Amis Mill 10K included the Amis Mill Eatery, Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville. Other supporters included the Rogersville Review, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Hawkins County EMS, State of Franklin Track Club, and Yee-Haw Brewing Co. and White Duck Taco Shop of Johnson City.
The next upcoming event presented by Skelton Law Racing will be the Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race at Laurel Run Park on Saturday, September 17.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premiere trail and road running events and has always been 100% volunteer. Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com. Race entry forms may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.