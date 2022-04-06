CHURCH HILL – One of the worst days of Hannah Stewart’s golf career led to the best days, one of which occurred Friday when she signed a letter of intent to continue that career at Montreat College.
“I’m very excited,” Stewart said. “This is a moment I’ve hoped for and dreamed for the past four years. So, it’s very exciting.”
“Hannah is an awesome girl,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “She’s one of these that was slow to start in golf because she played softball, too. In middle school, softball is in the spring and middle school golf is in the spring.
“So, she just did it in the summer. She did a little on her own. She played little summer tournaments in middle school. It was when she got to high school, she did one year of softball, then she just decided she was going to go golf full-time,” Whalen said.
“I played softball forever,” Stewart said. “My passion for golf really didn’t hit me until the summer after my sophomore year and then I was like, ‘I really want to pursue golf.’ So, I started doing tournaments and working. I ended up loving the sport.”
And she ended up working at it and working at it.
“Golf can be a lonely sport, because you’re out there by yourself,” Whalen said. “It’s on nobody else but you. She spent many hours that I’ve seen her out on the range just hitting balls, hitting balls by herself. She’d go out there every day. You can ask the people at the golf course, ‘Who’s the hardest-working kid?’ and they’ll tell you right now, ‘It’s Hannah.’ Because she was always out there.
“She’s got great parents. Her mom and dad (Traci and Rusty) they follow her along wherever she plays, whether it was in the summer, or school, taking her all around. She’s got a great support system. Her brother (Jacob) played golf for us, too,” Whalen said.
Stewart has been Volunteer’s number-one girl golfer for three years.
“We had one girl, Kimmie Gibson, when Hannah was a freshman,” Whalen recalled. “She was our number-one, then went to King. Then Hannah played number-one for us for three years. She’s been a leader for us, a great teammate. She got other kids involved in it.
“She’s like a mother figure on the team. You ask the other kids and that’s how they refer to Hannah, as being the mother of the rest of them. I’m really proud of her. She’s so happy that’s she’s getting to continue to play golf. And that’s really the bottom line: find somewhere that you’re happy and you want to go to. If she’s happy there, she’ll be successful in school,” Whalen said.
There were moments of doubt along the way.
“It’s night and day from when she came in as a freshman,” Whalen said of Stewart’s improvement. “We can even look at the improvement from her junior year to her senior year. She had a rough district tournament her junior year, probably one of the worst rounds she ever had.”
“My district my junior year was terrible, to say the least,” Stewart said. “It definitely pushed me because, one, I didn’t want that to happen again. And two, I knew I was a better golfer than that. I let my emotions get to me. It definitely helped with knowing, ‘Hey, keep your emotions in check. Just stay positive.’ So that definitely helped push me.
“I try to stay positive, no matter if it’s a bad shot. Because chipping or putting can always make up for a bad shot. It was a little nerve-wracking sometimes. When I’d hit a bad shot, I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s going to turn back into what district was,’” Stewart said.
“But I’d just kind of catch myself and I’d be like, ‘Hey, you’ve practiced for this. You know you’re a better golfer than what happened that last time.’ So, it really just pushed me more than anything,” said Stewart, whose next time in the district last fall qualified for the region.
“Some people would have packed it in,” Whalen said. “We talk about working hard and making things work, she just worked. That’s what she did. She qualified for the region this year. And that was our success story with her, her qualifying for the region after she had such a bad district. It was a trainwreck. But that made her into the golfer she is today. That was huge.
“You’ve got to be out there dedicated. You’ve got to play all year. People like to say it’s all about the driver, but you better be able to have a good short game. You better be able to putt, be able to chip. She’s about as long as any girls out there right now. And she’s got so much, she’s not even hit her potential. Once her short game comes along, she’s going to be awesome. She’s going to be a hidden gem for that program,” Whalen said.
Emma Roberts, graduate assistant at Montreat, does not disagree.
“We just love her enthusiasm and desire to play,” Roberts said. “She has a great attitude. We’re excited to see how she translates that to the golf course. We haven’t gotten to watch her at tournament yet, but we have seen a lot of her Big Swing videos. We can usually tell by looking at a swing. A swing is going to show us all we really need to see. We can tell by her swing and we know her scores, too. She’s just talented all around on the golf course.
“I think she’s going to compete really well. She’s got really good scoring averages in her high school career, so I think her practice and dedication to play is going to translate well,” Roberts said.
“She worked on her game through the winter,” said Patty Eiselstein, a PGA golf instructor in Kingsport. “I think that shows just the dedication that she has and I’m really excited for her and I’m excited for Montreat.”
Stewart is excited about Montreat, where she plans to study environmental science.
“I’m not 100 percent sure, (but) I would love to be a game warden. I definitely want something in conservation, and I would love to bring it back to the community because I definitely want to come back home,” she said.
“It’s gorgeous. The first time I went over there, it just felt like home. It’s back in the mountains. I absolutely love the community. I met the golf team and I loved how much like family they’re like. So, that was also nice because I love knowing that even though I’m going away from home, I’m going to have family over there. And the faculty seems like they really want you to succeed, which I love. They push you to strive for your best,” Stewart said.
Striving for your best is what Stewart does, and loves to do. In naming what was the highlight of her high school career at Volunteer, she said, “I loved the practices. It was great because we had fun. It wasn’t just like, ‘Hey, go practice.’ We had a lot of fun in practice.
“And obviously making regionals was a big part that I’ll always remember because I thought it would happen my junior year and it didn’t, and it was devastating. It was nerve-wracking going back into district after what happened the last year. Then it happened senior year, so it was great,” Stewart said.