ROGERSVILLE – Garrison Barrett completed 12 of 16 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and Dawson Dykes scored three touchdowns as Volunteer rolled over Cherokee, 48-3, spoiling the Chiefs’ senior night and the christening of Mike Sivert Field.
The Falcon offense was unstoppable on this night, rolling up 408 yards of offense to Cherokee’s 143, and scoring on six of its first seven possessions.
Volunteer had its first offensive possession two minutes into the game and was scoring less than a minute later after three plays: a 39-yard bomb from Barrett to Heath Miller, a 21-yard pass from Barrett to Cason Christian and a three-yard TD run by Dykes.
“We felt like we had some matchups on the perimeter,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “Obviously, early on we hit the deep ball to Heath. When we gave Garrison time tonight, he did a great job.
“They got after us a few times with some blitzes and stuff, but we did a pretty good job for the most part upfront. They got us a few times bringing more guys than we could block and a couple times they just beat us. But we just threw it and caught it well. And Dawson and Jared (Counts) ran it really hard. That was really awesome.”
Cherokee answered with its most sustained – and only scoring – drive of the night.
Senior Brayden Collins, who stepped into the starting quarterback role after the injury to Micah Jones, ran and passed the ball to move the Chiefs down the field. Collins carried twice for 15 yards and had another 10-yard run called back on a holding penalty, also connected with Will Price on a 20-yard pass play.
“Offensively, when they lost Jones earlier in the year, that changed up what they were able to do,” McMillan said. “We were really worried about Collins. He ran the ball really well the last couple of weeks and I felt like Coach Davis, John Ellis, our defensive coordinator, did a great job of getting our guys prepared this week.
“They had one good drive on us there. We got lost a couple of times. But we got that fixed and did a great job after that,” McMillan said.
Landon Jackson added a 15-yard run on the drive, but the Chiefs stalled at the Volunteer 10, and settled for a 27-yard field goal by Nick Sumpter, trimming the lead to 7-3.
That was as close as they would get.
Volunteer drove 83 yards on six plays on its next possession: the capper a perfectly-executed 46-yard touchdown pass from Barrett to Miller.
Barrett said Cherokee initially tried to focus on Dawson Dykes.
“Then you’ve got Heath Miller, Andrew (Knittel), Peyton (Steele) and Cason (Christian) on the outside that can make plays,” Barrett said. “That makes it easy on my job.”
The Falcons defense did its part as well, holding Cherokee to four, consecutive short possessions, and the Volunteer team managed to maintain its composure.
After the Chiefs’ first short possession, they were called for a personal foul out of bounds after a 27-yard run by Miller – moving the ball to the Cherokee 28.
“Any time you play a rivalry game you’re worried about the emotions and everything, but I thought our guys did a great job of handling all that,” McMillan said.
“We knew going in that it’s always the same every year,” Dykes said. “It’s always chippiness and stuff like that. We just needed to keep our heads and stay away from that and focus on winning the game.”
After the penalty, Barrett hit Christian for a 20-yard gain to the Cherokee eight. Dykes then ran it to the one, setting up a quarterback sneak touchdown by Barrett and 21-3 lead.
“We played really focused and we just never took our foot off the gas,” McMillan said. “Our guys didn’t. It’s a testament to them. Our seniors, the year before they got here and where we’re getting to right now is pretty impressive. I’m very happy for those guys.”
Five years ago, Cherokee was beating Volunteer for the tenth consecutive time and 29th out of 38. The Chiefs would go on to win 12 Hawkins County Super Bowls in a row until the Falcons finally snapped the streak last year with their 16-0 victory, and tenth in the series. They now have their eleventh victory in the 42-year history of the rivalry.
“I certainly hate the outcome,” said first-year Cherokee coach Josh Hensley. “I felt like we were more prepared than what we put on display. We knew they were going to be tough to handle offensively.
“I thought we were going to be able to move the football a little bit better than we did. We made some mistakes and they made some adjustments on us on our outside power stuff. We just weren’t able to grind through that and win the line of scrimmage like we wanted to,” Hensley said.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the Chiefs’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-three at their own 27 with 9:42 left in the first half back-fired. Price was stuffed for no gain and Volunteer connected on a 27-yard bomb on the first play – Barrett to Christian – for a 27-3 lead as Dykes’ extra point was no good, the only misfire by the Falcons all night.
“The quarterback is highly underrated in my opinion,” Hensley said of Barrett. “He’s a really good football player, one of the best quarterbacks in the area. We’ve got a lot of respect for him, got a lot of respect for Coach McMillian and what he’s doing up there.”
An interception by Colby Lawson ended Cherokee’s next possession. Landon Jackson then sacked Barrett twice to push the Falcons back 29 yards and force a punt. The Chiefs were unable to sustain a drive and after a nice scramble, Sumpter got off a 50-yard punt downed at the Volunteer 16.
The Falcons mounted a drive, however, keyed by a 24-yard pass to Peyton Steele and a 15-yarder to Dykes. A 17-yard run by Lawson and a face mask penalty after the run gave Volunteer a first-and-goal at the five. Counts ran it twice, the second time from one yard out for the touchdown and 34-3 Volunteer lead.
“We were doing great all the way around,” Counts said. “In practice, we’re getting good on defense and we’re working hard on offense. It feels great. We didn’t get to beat them bad last year. We got to come out here and whoop ‘em this year. It feels good coming out here doing it senior year.”
A failed onside kick attempt left Volunteer with a short field to start the second half, and the Falcons took advantage, driving the 41 yards in six plays, including an 11-yard TD run by Dykes to extend the lead to 41-3.
The Falcons added a score in the fourth quarter on a drive that was all Dykes, who had runs of 19, 15, 28, then one for the touchdown.
“It feels great,” Dykes said about the win. “It doesn’t get any better than that. Obviously, it’s Cherokee and everybody was a little more amped up than usual. We just did our assignments and did our jobs and everything worked out perfectly. Coach knew what plays to call and we just executed the plays.”
Dykes rushed 10 times for 93 yards, including three touchdowns. Counts had four carries for 34 yards and one touchdown. Barrett was 12 of 16 passing for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Barrett also scored a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. Miller led the Falcons with five catches for 150 yards and one touchdown. Christian caught three passes for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Collins was 8 for 14 for 85 yards passing with one interception for the Chiefs. Matt Newton had four catches for 51 yards to lead Cherokee.
It’s the fourth win in five weeks for Volunteer, interrupted by last week’s 49-12 thumping to Elizabethton.
“We were upset, but we knew we had to keep getting better for next week, because we had a big game coming up,” Counts said of the Elizabethton loss. “We just had to get ready and get our minds focused and make sure we got it done on Friday.”
“Even with what happened last week with Elizabethton, I felt like we really, really battled,” McMillan said. “But we got really beat up last Friday. This week we were just trying to get guys healthy.
“I’m just proud of our guys not getting into what’s typical of this game – stupid penalties and stuff like that. Our guys did a great job of that. They just played well. They really did. They played hard. They just competed and never stopped. That was the big thing we preached all week. You’ve just got to play every down and don’t let the scoreboard affect anything.”
“I get up for them just like any other game,” Counts said. “The next game is just as important as the last one. That’s how I treat it.”
“This program is on the up-and-up,” Barrett said. “We have great talent and a great coach in Coach Mac and just players that will give their all for us every night, just keep battling and battling. Before, we valued this game so much more, but now we have a lot more to play for than just this game.”
Volunteer is now 5-4 overall, 2-2 in the region, with a region match-up in the regular season finale Friday at Sullivan East (1-8, 1-3). At 2-2 each, Volunteer and Seymour are tied for third behind Greeneville (5-0) and Elizabethton (3-1) in Class 4A Region 1. A loss to East would create a three-team tie with three losses each and complicate things. A victory over East would simplify things as the Falcons would be the Region 1 three-seed.
“I feel like we’ll be able to beat East next week and get that third seed and make it to the playoffs,” Counts said. “We just need to keep moving the ball on offense and stopping them on third down on defense.”
Dykes added that Volunteer needs to do “the same thing we did tonight: just do our jobs and execute and do the right things, keep our heads. It’s exciting because that doesn’t happen very often for us around here. We’re pretty good this year, so expectations are going to be pretty high. I’m a senior now and I’ve never played in a playoff game. We need to win next week for sure and just keep playing the way we’ve been playing, work hard in practice, in and out every day.”
“We talk about the next game, taking each game as it comes,” Barrett said. “You never really are guaranteed the one after that. So, you just think about the next one and keep working towards it. Each week is the same. Prepare each week to our fullest to win the game. After that, we go on to the next one and try to win that one.”
McMillan was asked what the key to the Falcons’ success.
“Having Garrison and Heath and Dawson and just really good players,” McMillan said. “Garrison being able to read. We give him a lot of freedom on things, double-called stuff and give him the option of pre-snap of running it or throwing it.”
Twenty-one members of the Cherokee football team were honored before the game during Senior Night ceremonies.
“That’s a good group that’s always going to be special to me, near and dear to my heart,” Hensley said. “I hate the way the season’s turned out and the way that their senior night went. We’ve got to find a way to keep grinding it out for next week.
“This one is going to hurt. We’ve got to put this chip on our shoulder and start going ahead and thinking about this night for next year. Moving forward, we’ve got a big conference game next week against Tennessee High. We’ve got to get back to work and give ourselves an opportunity to get to the playoffs,” Hensley said.
In another ceremony prior to the game, the field was named Mike Sivert Field in honor of the longtime Cherokee coach.
“What a blessing that is,” Hensley said. “Mike Sivert is a legend in this area. I’m very thankful for the mentorship he has given to me. I feel like naming this field after him was the right thing to do. He’s done so much for this community and this school. He’s left a lasting legacy and hopefully he was honored in the right way tonight.” Please see page 1A for more on the field dedication.