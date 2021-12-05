2021-22 Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles

The 2021-22 Surgolinsville Middle School Eagles include: (front) 5-Bryson Russell, 3-Branson Lafollette, 2-Avery Seal, 25-Charlie Barton, and 4-Kevin McCurry; (back) 14-Braelynn Bradley, 20-Coleton Bellamy, 33-Garron Barnett, 32-Jackson Helton, 12-Kelton McAmis, 21-Brennan Greene, and 10-Eamon Ailshie.

2021-22 Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles

 Photo by Randy Ball

 