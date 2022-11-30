CHURCH HILL – Andrew Knittel’s put-back with four seconds remaining lifted Volunteer to a 57-55 victory over Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday night at Volunteer.
“To be the first home game officially as the head coach, back home for me, it couldn’t be any more special,” said first-year head coach Zach Crawford. “Again, like I’ve said all year, this is a great group of guys that’s mature, know how to play the game, and are composed when times get rough.
“We understand that teams are going to have runs and we’re going to make our own runs. That’s what it came down to tonight,” Crawford said.
The Falcons’ first run gave them a 7-0 lead out of the gate. The Indians responded with a 14-2 run to close the first quarter with a 14-9 lead.
The Falcons quickly took the lead, 15-14, thanks to their deadly fast break, as Bradin Minton, Cason Christian and Blake Head hit layups to start the second quarter, 6-0. Volunteer outscored the Tribe, 20-10, in the period to take a 29-24 lead into the break.
Brody Stump, who carried the Indians with 22 points, nailed a three to start the second half, but Volunteer answered with a secret weapon.
“Coming out of the half, we noticed they were sagging off of Cason, so we gave him to green light to shoot one,” Crawford said. “I told him, ‘Yeah, you’re not the best shooter in the world, but I’ve got the faith that you’re going to knock this down and be the change in the game.’”
Christian nailed a three to push Volunteer’s lead to 32-27 and fire up his teammates and Falcons fans.
“That just goes to him being the best athlete we’ve got in the school,” Crawford said. “He’s just a playmaker.”
The Falcons twice pushed the lead to seven in the third, and held a 43-38 advantage going into the final frame.
Volunteer then started the fourth as it did the second, with three quick baskets – a putback by Christian and layups by Joltin Harrison and Head – extending the Falcons’ lead to 49-38.
A minute and a half later, Knittel scored on a fast break to put Volunteer up, 53-41, with 5:02 left.
However, a 9-0 run – seven by Stump, pulled the Tribe back to within 53-50 with 2:25 to go. Harrison broke the streak with Volunteer’s only two points of the night from the free throw line, but D-B outscored the Falcons, 5-0, as Eli Day converted two put-backs, tying the game at 55-55 with :55 left on the clock.
The Falcons then ran down the clock for the last shot. Head faked a Tribe defender off his feet, but his subsequent jumper overshot the basket. However, Knittel was there for the rebound, converting the put-back for the go-ahead basket with four seconds left.
“I’ve got faith that my guys are going to hit ‘em,” Crawford said of the final play. “Yeah, we had a very poor shooting night, but we found a way to win. We just scrap and claw and just try anything we can to get one.”
D-B got the ball back with :03.2 on the clock and after a pair of timeouts, Stump forced an off-balance three from the right side against two Falcon defenders. Minton got a piece of the shot to send the Indians home losers and the fired-up faithful to their feet in uproarious unison.
The Falcons Nest is going to be a tough place for visitors to play this year.
“It’s special,” Crawford said. “Again, this is the group we’ve been waiting on at Volunteer to bring some electric atmosphere. I’ve never seen Volunteer High School this electric as tonight. The crowd was all into it. This group of guys are creating that environment. It’s something that’s going to be here all year long.”
The Falcons, who fell one game shy of the state tournament last year with a four-point loss at Clinton in the Class AAA sectional, are on a mission to get to Murfreesboro this year with their all-senior starting five. Defeating the defending state champion Indians to improve to 6-0 on the young season is a nice start.
“The schedule’s not going to get any easier,” Crawford said. “We’ve got tough games all day. It’s going to be a dog fight every night. These guys just laid it all out there on the floor. It goes all to them, the effort that they put into it. They gave me 110 percent today.”
Knittel led a balanced Falcon attack with 15 points and six rebounds. Harrison added 10 points and four assists, while Head and Christian chipped in nine each. Christian added seven boards. Minton finished with eight points and 11 rebounds. Stump led D-B with 22. Jonovan Gillespie added 13.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Falcons’ win was the fact that Volunteer didn’t play as well as it is capable, but still knocked off the defending state champs.
“I’m proud of all the guys,” Crawford said. “They all stepped up in big ways. For as bad as we shot it, to scrape out of here with a win, that’s huge. It’s all about the kids. They just execute. They know how to play and they gave everything they’ve got.”
