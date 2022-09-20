The RCS defense awaits the snap.
RCS celebrated Homecoming 2022 with a victory over North Greene Thursday.
RCS quarterback Eli Boyd (1) prepares to pass.
Jayden Weston broke three long runs for touchdowns for RCS.
RCS's Eli Boyd (1) runs in traffic.
RCS's offensive line gets set to do battle.
RCS's Jayden Weston (33) takes a handoff from Eli Boyd (1).
RCS quarterback Eli Boyd (1) tries to escape backfield penetration by the North Greene defense.
A pass play is broken up in the first half.
A North Greene Husky gets loose with the ball.
ROGERSVILLE — Jayden Weston scored three more long touchdowns to lead Rogersville City School to a 42-12 romp over North Greene to celebrate Homecoming on Thursday evening at Cherokee.
Weston got things going with a 63-yard TD run in the first quarter. The 2-point conversion was run in by Eli Boyd for an 8-0 lead.
After the Huskies had pulled to within 8-6, Weston returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and 14-6 RCS lead.
In the second quarter, the Huskies added another touchdown, but Boyd and Weston scored on TD runs for the Warriors.
Boyd scampered one in from 16 yards out and Weston broke free for a 60-yard scoring run. Both two-point conversions failed and RCS took a 26-12 lead into halftime.
At halftime, Brooke Nelson was crowned 2022 RCS Homecoming Queen. (Homecoming photos will run at a later date.)
In the third quarter, Boyd connected with Porter Owen on a 40-yard TD pass. The Warriors converted the two-point play and led 34-12 through three quarters.
In the fourth, Zander Harris added a touchdown on a 21-yard run.
Cole Allen ran in the 2 point conversion for the final 42-12 margin.
RCS hosts Surgoinsville Thursday for 8th Grade Night.
