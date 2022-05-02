ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee extended its winning streak to seven with a stunning offensive explosion to end the week.
Thursday, Cherokee banged out 21 hits and Cole Putnal hit for the cycle in the Chiefs’ 39-3 rout of Hancock County in Sneedville. It was the Chiefs’ fifth road win in a row.
Putnal, who was 4-for-4 in the game with 4 runs scored and 6 RBIs, singled in the second, tripled in the fifth, homered in the seventh, and doubled in the seventh.
Devan Carpenter was 3-for-3, 3 runs scored and 7 RBIs, including a grand slam. Brady Leroy went 3-for-4 with 3 runs and an RBI. Putnal, Isaac Williams and Landon Jackson each scored 4 runs.
Cherokee scored 12 in the second, ran it to 21-0 in the third, 23-0 in the fourth and 24-0 in the fifth.
The Indians finally answered in the bottom of the fifth with a run to make it 24-1. Cherokee got the run back in the sixth to go up, 25-1. Hancock answered with two in the bottom half to trim it to 25-3.
But the Chiefs made it 33-3 in the seventh, then added six more in the eighth.
Friday, Cherokee’s offense came back to earth a bit as the Chiefs claimed their sixth straight road victory, 7-3, over Daniel Boone in Gray.
Brady Leroy and Aidan Webb homered in the game for the Chiefs, who hit 10 hits in the game.
The Chiefs scored twice in the first without the benefit of a hit. Cherokee batters drew three walks and one hit batter with the bases loaded for one run, then scored another on a wild pitch.
Boone tied it up with single runs in each of the first two innings, but Cherokee came back with three in the third. Leroy homered to lead off. Putnal walked and Matt Newton doubled in Putnal’s runner, Landon Jackson to extend the lead to 4-2. Newton made it 5-2 when he scored on a Will Price ground-out.
After Boone responded with a run in the bottom half, Cherokee came back with another run in the fourth and one in the sixth for the win. Parker Bailey, Newton and Devan Carpenter had two hits apiece for Cherokee.
Saturday, Cherokee returned to the Reservation after six straight road games – all wins – and exploded for 22 runs in a 22-4 win over Austin East. Isaac Williams blasted two grand slams and drove in nine in the game to lead Cherokee.
The Chiefs erupted for 16 runs in the first inning. Eight of the runs scored on the two grand slams by Williams. Cherokee banged out 19 hits in the game, including a 3-for-3 game by Jacob Brooks.