MURFREESBORO – Both Cherokee athletes that qualified for the TSSAA State Class AA Track & Field Championships this year medaled in the same event. And neither were particularly happy with the results.
Senior Aaron Coffey, who recently signed a full scholarship to compete in track for the University of the Cumberlands, placed seventh in the boys discus, with a throw of 122-04 Tuesday morning at Middle Tennessee State University’s Dean A. Smith Track.
“Everybody has their bad days, I guess,” Coffey said. “I’m just happy to be here. I made it pretty far. This is the longest disc season I’ve ever had.”
Junior Amelia Metz placed fourth last year in her first state high school meet after her freshman season was canceled due to COVID, having been the middle school champion two years running. With a best-toss of 105-01, Metz placed second this year, but, like Coffey, had issues with the circle.
“That’s my worst day I’ve had, probably since middle school,” Metz said. “This is my fifth time coming to state. Every time I’ve went, they’re brought in a portable, wooden circle, so it’s been the same every year. This year, we came here and it was muddy and it was not what I was expecting at all.”
“Warm-ups were good,” Coffey added. “I was ready to go in warm-ups. And as I went on, I guess I just kind of lost it – I couldn’t really feel my legs, where they were hitting the positions. I probably looked pretty rough. I just hung through the competition. There was nothing I could do about it.”
Coffey never did get a good feel for the circle.
“There was a lot of mud in it,” Coffey said. “Every time they come in and measure, they track more mud in. Especially where I’m really light, I have to have quite a bit of grip for how hard I drive at it. I was sliding around. It happens.
“But like I said, everybody has their bad days. I was due a bad day. I’ve had a few good meets in a row. I’ll take seventh in the state any day. I can’t say anything bad about it. Disc isn’t really my thing. It’s like a side job,” said Coffey.
Under the new format, there was no championship flight – only a single flight of each thrower getting four throw attempts. Metz fouled twice and threw 102-01 and 105-01, either good enough to beat Anderson County’s Kylee Alvis for second, but runner-up to Martin Luther King’s LaNaya Roberts’ 109-05, which Metz has topped in the past.
“It really affected my throws because I was expecting a different consistency,” Metz said of the circle. “I was expecting it to be kind of slower, but in there, there are so many rocks and grit and it was just hard to get around.”
“I didn’t get on it, so I couldn’t tell how slick it was personally, but I could tell from looking at it, it seemed to have a darker film to it, which could potentially make it a little slick,” said Cherokee track coach Chad Laster.
“The thing about throwing is you get on lots of different surfaces all year long. You get out there and practice on them and warm up on them and figure out what your best approach is when you spin through that circle,” Laster said.
“Once you get to the middle of that circle, halfway through your spin, the surface can dictate how hard you come up at the front of that circle. If it’s a very slick circle and you come up very powerfully at the end, you could slip a little and step out of bounds. Sometimes you’ve got to spend more effort controlling yourself,” Laster said.
“There’s a lot to it. Some throwers even wear different shoes. They have a slow shoe and a fast shoe. Sometimes they wear one on each foot, depending on where they’re landing their feet. It’s like a chess match sometimes, battling these circles and figuring out how to handle them. At the end of the day, everybody’s got to compete on the same surface, whether it’s slick or not slick. We’ve just got to get out there and do the best we can,” Laster said.
“Some of the best athletes are their own biggest critics. I remember as an athlete sometimes being hard on myself if I thought that I could do this or do that. Sometimes, we just need a little time to reflect on what we did achieve. I think that both of them will be able to reflect on their achievements in the days ahead and realize what a huge accomplishment it really was here today.
“Sometimes athletes are hard on themselves and that’s not such a bad thing. It pushes us to excel and achieve even more. I think Amelia will achieve even more as she goes into next year and she’ll be a better thrower than she has ever been as she goes into her senior year. If you continue to push yourself hard, things will continue to get better and better. I think that’s what we’ll continue to see next year, just like we did this year. She’s a competitor and competitors push themselves to excellence. That’s what we’re going to see in the future,” Laster said.
“Amelia has been staying consistent on her throws, doing a good job. She finished runner-up today. That’s progress versus last year. She keeps chipping away and chipping away and has one more year to go. I hope that she can get back down here and be ready to finish even higher. I know she does, too. I’m proud of her,” Laster said.
“Aaron’s first time at the state championship and getting a chance to compete here is something that not many people in our school’s history have had an opportunity to do,” Laster added. “Just getting here is a big accomplishment.
“Finishing the top eight in the state is even better. He had a seventh-place finish today. I’m proud of his efforts. He’s going to gear back up toward hammer throw this summer. That’s an event that he’s really, really strong at, and I think that he’ll excel at when he goes to college next year. I’m looking forward to seeing his progress there.”
“I’ve got four more years to do this,” Coffey said. “I’m just ready to throw hammer. I’m going to the University of the Cumberlands. I got a full ride. I’m just ready. I’m ready to go throw hammer. I’ve got my hammer season before. I’ll probably go to quite a few different states this summer doing that. There are a lot of meets this summer. Then I’ll start up there in early August. I’ll be throwing discus, I think.”
Metz has a busy summer planned, as well.
“I’m going to start throwing hammer now,” said Metz, who enjoys that event as much as Coffey does. “Last year, I was the USATF national champion in hammer. We’re hoping to do that again and get to some different meets.”