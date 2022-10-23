CHURCH HILL – The Cherokee Chiefs won their first game of the season in style Friday night, topping arch-rival Volunteer, 19-18, in an emotionally-charged contest on the Falcons’ home turf.
“I feel like we just played with a lot of resolve all night,” Cherokee coach Josh Hensley said. “That was the theme for the week. We just wanted to play with resolve. We challenged them every single day to keep their mouth shut, stay off social media, things like that, just focus on the process and we did.
“This team’s being doing that all year. This one feels good, to come over here on the other side of the county and get that trophy back,” Hensley said.
Volunteer had won the last two meetings between the teams, 16-0 in 2020 and 48-3 last year, but the Chiefs wrestled the “Hawkins County Super Bowl” trophy back with its 32nd win in the 43rd game of the annual series Friday night.
The Chiefs exhibited an extra bounce in their step, evident right after the traditional, pre-game banner-ripping, as they bounded around on the far sideline, their determination somewhat akin to the barely-noticed fury of the meat locker workout in the original Rocky movie.
The Chiefs’ collective mood had been galvanized earlier Friday by a pep rally/send-off by boosters and Cherokee Nation in Rogersville.
“That was awesome,” said Chiefs freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers. “Everyone got all hyped after that.”
“It was great,” added junior lineman Andres Moncier. “We love all the support. It feels great knowing you have your fans behind you, no matter what. It’s been a rough season, but they were behind us tonight and we got the win.”
The Chiefs rode the wave of emotion into the game, stopping the Falcons on a three-and-out on the opening series, and taking possession at the Volunteer 34 after a 23-yard punt.
A seven-yard run by Noah Parvin, an eight-yard keeper by Jeffers, and a six-yard Jeffers pass to Hunter Larmer set up Jeffers’ 23-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Wood with 5:54 left in the first quarter. The kick was missed, but the Chiefs led, 6-0.
The next two possessions ended on interceptions – by Cherokee’s Hunter Larmer, then Volunteer’s Austin Bates, which set the Falcons up at the Cherokee 31.
After a 27-yard pass from Isaiah Bowery to Andrew Knittel, Riley Littleton rushed for two yards twice to tie the game at 6-6 to start the second quarter. The Falcons, whose kicking game has struggled all season, went for two but the pass failed.
Just three plays later, Volunteer junior John Ross picked off another Jeffers pass, returning it seven yards to the Cherokee 26. Three plays later, Bowery was connecting with Cason Christian on a 24-yard pass play to the Cherokee four, setting up another Littleton touchdown run, this one from four yards out. The Falcons’ conversion issues continued as the attempt was botched, but Volunteer led 12-6, which held up the remaining 8:11 of the first half.
The second half began with a 30-yard Cherokee drive that stalled on the Volunteer 34. The Falcons then drove from its 12 to the Cherokee 20, keyed by a 49-yard Bowery run and 22-yard Bowery pass to Colby Lawson.
But Bowery’s fourth-and-12 pass at the Cherokee 20 was picked off by Jeffers, giving the Chiefs the ball at their own 15.
After a one-yard run by Parvin and seven-yarder by Jeffers, Jeffers hooked up with fellow freshman, Jaydan Gonzalez, on a 72-yard bomb all the way to the Cherokee five-yard line.
“We’ve been kind of holding a couple things in the pocket there,” Hensley said. “We thought about calling a few of them there right before halftime, but decided to take it in the half. I’m glad that we did.”
Jeffers scored from the five on a keeper to tie the game at 12-12 with 3:30 left in the third.
“I feel like Landon showed a lot of leadership tonight,” Hensley said. “He’s a special young man. We’re blessed to have him here on our football team, in our program. The future is bright for us and he’s a big part of that. He’s grown up a ton. He’s made a lot of mistakes, but you know what? He’s learned from those mistakes and grew every week. I’m just so proud of him.”
The Cherokee freshman, who was 6-of-14 passing for 146 yards with two interceptions and 31 yards on the ground, doesn’t look like a freshman anymore. He plays with the confidence and short memory quarterbacks and relief pitchers need to press on after things don’t go their way.
“I’ve definitely matured and gotten better,” Jeffers said. “Everyone on this team has.”
Both teams’ defense stiffened, forcing punts. Prior to theirs, the Chiefs moved the ball to the Volunteer 20, mostly on the strength of another Jeffers-Gonzalez connection, this one for 36 yards.
“I believe one of them was a real play and then one he just ran to the open spot and I threw it up,” Jeffers said of the two big passes to the wide-open Gonzalez.
“We’re playing man coverage and we lose our guy twice in man coverage,” Falcons coach Jesse McMillan said. “Those are just things that can’t happen.”
However, the drive stalled after a Chiefs offensive pass interference call and Cherokee’s punt – on a fourth-and-24 from the Volunteer 40 – resulted in a roughing-the-kicker penalty on the Falcons, giving the Chiefs new life at the Volunteer 25. The Falcons were penalized 11 times for 112 yards.
“It’s the story of our whole entire year,” McMillan said. “Penalties, man. Penalties, running the wrong routes, stuff like that, things of that nature.”
On the very next play, Parvin, a workhorse on the night with senior Joey Henley out due to injury, plowed full-speed ahead, all the way for 25 yards, until he crossed the goal line with the ball.
“I had several guys on me,” Parvin said. “I thought, I’m down. (But) I just kept driving until suddenly I was in the end zone – I held my arm over it.”
Parvin had a big night, rushing 26 times for 109 yards, including the 25-yard touchdown.
“I’ve been playing running back a lot, especially now that Joey’s hurt,” Parvin said. “I had to play a lot tonight. It was a fun game. All the glory to God.”
George Horlander’s extra point was good, the only conversion either team converted all night, giving Cherokee a 19-12 lead with 7:52 left in the game.
The Falcons responded with their best drive of the night, 65 yards on nine plays, all rushes. Bowery finished the game with 94 yards rushing on nine carries, while Christian finished with 69 yards on the ground.
A one-yard plunge by Christian closed the gap to 19-18 with 3:21 left.
“We knew as soon as they got down there and scored they were going for two,” Parvin said. “We knew they didn’t have a good kicker and they were gonna go for two either way.”
Christian got the call, and broke to the right. The Chiefs defense was waiting for him.
“We were saying the whole time, if they get down there, they’re going to go for two, they’re not going to kick,” Hensley said. “We had a little slant stunt there on it. We knew they were probably going to give it to One (Christian). He’s a heckuva football player. He played his hind end off tonight. Cason’s a really good kid and a really good football player. I have a lot of respect for him. I thought he played real well tonight.
“We ran a little slant and knifed off the strong side there and have a guy spill through and was able to get enough of him to hang on. I thank the Good Lord for that,” Hensley said.
“Holding them at that point and not letting them in, that led us to our victory. I’m very thankful for that,” Parvin said, adding that the victory over Volunteer was extra special. “Especially after having a rough start my first year back in football. But this game has made it all worth it.”
Volunteer’s defense rose to the occasion and forced the Chiefs to punt the ball back with just 22 seconds burned off the clock.
Horlander’s punt, however, was mishandled by the Falcons, and it rolled all the way back to the Volunteer 21 where Christian recovered. The Falcons had the ball back with 2:47 to play, but had an extra 20 yards to go.
The point was moot, however, as the Chiefs’ defense rose to the occasion, as well, sacking Bowery twice, the second time forcing a fumble recovered by Cherokee’s Moncier.
“I feel like our coverage was there,” Moncier said. “We were getting good pressure on the quarterback. They weren’t getting many good runs on us. I feel like we did really good. Definitely toward the end of the fourth quarter, they had that fumble and we got the ball back over there, that was a key part of the game. That was amazing.”
Cherokee ran out the final 2:13 of the clock on kneel-downs.
“Our defense played lights out all night,” Hensley said. “We put them in a couple of bad situations early, gave them a short field and they got some points out of that. Besides that, they had that one drive there where they went down the field on us. The defense was playing lights out and I’m proud of the game plan that they had and the coaches and everything, this young football team.”
Moncier said the Chiefs executed their game plan.
“We talked about how they had that formation where they’re switching one of their tackles over to a tight end and they’re motioning him, then they’re running it that way,” Moncier said. “That’s one of the main things we studied in film. And I feel like we shut it down pretty good. It took us a minute, but we caught onto it real quick and we shut it down.”
“Like I told them at the end, ‘Guys, we just didn’t deserve to win the game, because of the mistakes,’” McMillan said. “It’s been an all-year thing so that falls back on me. I’m certainly not throwing my kids under the bus.
“When you do things right in practice, you know, and then you come out on Friday nights and don’t do it right, I don’t know. It’s the daggonedest thing I’ve ever dealt with in 18 years of coaching. But anyway, credit them. They made stops when they had to and made big plays when they had to,’” McMillan said.
Both teams enter their final week at 1-8. Cherokee hosts Tennessee High, while Volunteer plays host to Sullivan East.
Despite it being just the first win of the season, beating the county rival is always a little bit sweeter.
“It feels amazing,” Moncier said. “I think a big part for us was our defense shut them down and our offense got the jobs done we needed. They came up big for us.”
“We’re young, we’re hungry and I’m just really proud of this team tonight,” Hensley said.
“We had the heart,” Jeffers said. “We were determined to win this game. We knew we’d win all week. Obviously, we’d like to end on a win. We’ll see what happens.”
Trending Recipe Videos