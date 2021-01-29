JOHNSON CITY – Hawkins County’s middle school swim team had a strong showing at its first swim meet against Liberty Bell Tuesday at Freedom Hall.
“We swam the best we ever have versus Liberty Bell,” said swim coach Jim Whalen. “Of the 22 swim races, we won 11. They edged us on diving points which we do not do.“
The Hawkins County middle school swim team is comprised of 21 middle school swimmers from Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville Middle and Rogersville City.
The team will compete again Feb. 9 at Elizabethton and Feb. 11 against Vance (Bristol) before competing Feb. 27 in the Middle Championship in Bristol.
Here are the results from Tuesday’s meet:
#1 Girls 100 Meter Medley Relay
Team Relay Finals Time
1 LBMS A 1:21.14
Teilhet, Emma Mckeehan, Baleigh A 13
Streitz, Blake Mitchell, Addison A 13
47.69 33.45
2 HCS-US A 1:23.66
Hill, Gabbi 13 Henroitt, Madeline 13
Dalida, Jolee 13 Elkammash, Mariam 12
48.64 35.02
3 LBMS B 1:35.94
Nelson, Angelina Eilers, Erin F 11
Brown, Zoe L 13 Leersesen, Sarah
51.24 44.70
4 HCS-US B 1:42.09
Algan, Nadeen 13 Newman, Amari 12
Russell, Alllison 13 Rice, Carlee 11
#2 Boys 100 Meter Medley Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 HCS-US A 1:15.75
Albright, Brayden 13 Cornett, Kain 13
Hawk, Noah 13 Houck, Clay 11
42.03 33.72
2 LBMS A 1:27.87
Chandler, Emmet Zagolin, Arthur V 12
Shams, Yusuf 12 Edwards, Peyton B 13
44.27 43.60
#3 Girls 100 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Mitchell, Addison A 13 LBMS 1:31.07
40.85 50.22
2 Leersesen, Sarah LBMS 1:33.45
44.24 49.21
3 Elkammash, Mariam 12 HCS-US 1:43.39
46.25 57.14
4 Hill, Gabbi 13 HCS-US 1:47.22
48.69 58.53
5 Newman, Amari 12 HCS-US 1:51.49
#4 Boys 100 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 McAmis, Kelton 13 HCS-US 1:32.40
43.17 49.23
2 Teilhet, Eli LBMS 1:32.43
43.93 48.50
3 Houck, Clay 11 HCS-US 1:41.09
46.59 54.50
4 Edwards, Peyton B 13 LBMS 1:45.61
50.57 55.04
#5 Girls 100 Meter IM
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Streitz, Blake LBMS 1:25.53
39.92 45.61
2 Dalida, Jolee 13 HCS-US 1:28.41
40.02 48.39
3 Mckeehan, Baleigh A 13 LBMS 1:34.63
42.93 51.70
3 Henroitt, Madeline 13 HCS-US 1:34.63
44.13 50.50
5 Turner, Reece 13 HCS-US 1:43.33
42.94 1:00.39
6 Eilers, Erin F 11 LBMS 1:46.93
49.66 57.27
#6 Boys 100 Meter IM
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Hawk, Noah 13 HCS-US 1:22.08
39.54 42.54
2 Zagolin, Arthur V 12 LBMS 1:24.18
39.63 44.55
3 Pohland, Nich J 13 LBMS 1:43.36
49.03 54.33
4 Albright, Brayden 13 HCS-US 1:43.45
39.70 1:03.75
#7 Girls 25 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Bryant, Etta R 14 LBMS 18.70
2 Boyd, Elise T 13 LBMS 18.93
3 Nelson, Angelina LBMS 21.43
4 Slagle, Karsyn 13 HCS-US 21.82
5 Rice, Carlee 11 HCS-US 22.00
6 Russell, Alllison 13 HCS-US 22.16
- — Turner, Reece 13 HCS-US X18.82
- — Hadden, Haley LBMS X20.29
- — Davis, Harlee LBMS X26.88
#8 Boys 25 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Swartzentruber, Ethan LBMS 17.34
2 Chandler, Emmet LBMS 18.13
3 Lane, Noah 11 HCS-US 23.15
4 Kenner, Nolan 13 HCS-US 41.25
#9 Girls 1 mtr Diving
Name Ag e Team Finals Score
1 Leita, Lacy LBMS 83.40
2 Mitchell, Addison A 13 LBMS 78.50
#11 Girls 50 Meter Fly
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Dalida, Jolee 13 HCS-US 39.13
2 Mckeehan, Baleigh A 13 LBMS 41.63
3 Elkammash, Mariam 12 HCS-US 50.63
4 Eilers, Erin F 11 LBMS 55.31
5 Brown, Zoe L 13 LBMS 58.49
- — Newman, Amari 12 HCS-US DQ
Kick breaststroke type
#12 Boys 50 Meter Fly
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Shams, Yasin 12 LBMS 42.38
2 Shams, Yusuf 12 LBMS 48.95
3 Kenner, Nolan 13 HCS-US 1:09.97
#13 Girls 50 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Allen, Anna 13 HCS-US 33.35
2 Nelson, Angelina LBMS 43.82
3 Russell, Alllison 13 HCS-US 48.60
4 Rice, Carlee 11 HCS-US 49.70
5 Ward, Sam R 13 LBMS 52.19
6 Davis, Harlee LBMS 1:05.10
#14 Boys 50 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Swartzentruber, Ethan LBMS 38.31
2 Cornett, Kain 13 HCS-US 38.81
3 Albright, Brayden 13 HCS-US 38.82
4 Chandler, Emmet LBMS 39.88
#15 Girls 200 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Streitz, Blake LBMS 2:48.06
36.30 42.90 45.78 43.08
2 Teilhet, Emma LBMS 3:01.25
38.76 43.98 48.01 50.50
3 Boyd, Elise T 13 LBMS 3:18.39
44.08 49.20 51.06 54.05
4 Franklin, Lilly 16 HCS-US 3:36.65
45.54 54.81 1:56.30
5 Algan, Nadeen 13 HCS-US 3:54.25
50.26 1:00.76 1:03.96 59.27
- — Turner, Reece 13 HCS-US SCR
#16 Boys 200 Meter Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Hawk, Noah 13 HCS-US 2:50.89
35.22 39.68 48.70 47.29
2 Shams, Yasin 12 LBMS 3:02.98
41.08 46.65 48.25 47.00
3 Goddard, Ben 12 HCS-US 3:08.98
41.28 46.05 53.61 48.04
4 Teilhet, Eli LBMS 3:55.62
46.66 1:01.72 1:04.71 1:02.53
5 Houck, Clay 11 HCS-US 3:58.49
53.80 59.19 1:04.76 1:00.74
#17 Girls 100 Meter Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 HCS-US A 1:07.69
Allen, Anna 13 Turner, Reece 13
Franklin, Lilly 16 Dalida, Jolee 13
33.18 34.51
2 LBMS A 1:16.17
Nelson, Angelina Boyd, Elise T 13
Mitchell, Addison A 13 Leersesen, Sarah
40.90 35.27
3 HCS-US B 1:20.78
Elkammash, Mariam 12 Hill, Gabbi 13
Slagle, Karsyn 13 Newman, Amari 12
14.53 1:06.25
(#17 Girls 100 Meter Free Relay)
4 LBMS B 1:28.66
Ward, Sam R 13 Davis, Harlee
Hadden, Haley Bryant, Etta R 14
50.69 37.97
#18 Boys 100 Meter Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 LBMS A 1:11.16
Shams, Yasin 12 Pohland, Nich J 13
Teilhet, Eli Swartzentruber, Ethan
33.83 37.33
2 HCS-US A 1:21.48
Goddard, Ben 12 Lane, Noah 11
Kenner, Nolan 13 McAmis, Kelton 13
43.16 38.32
#19 Girls 50 Meter Back
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Allen, Anna 13 HCS-US 38.83
2 Teilhet, Emma LBMS 44.90
3 Ward, Sam R 13 LBMS 50.09
4 Franklin, Lilly 16 HCS-US 50.72
5 Hill, Gabbi 13 HCS-US 53.18
6 Hadden, Haley LBMS 54.76
#20 Boys 50 Meter Back
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Shams, Yusuf 12 LBMS 48.09
2 Goddard, Ben 12 HCS-US 49.37
3 Edwards, Peyton B 13 LBMS 55.47
#21 Girls 50 Meter Breast
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Henroitt, Madeline 13 HCS-US 46.53
2 Leersesen, Sarah LBMS 50.57
3 Brown, Zoe L 13 LBMS 55.77
4 Algan, Nadeen 13 HCS-US 56.65
5 Bryant, Etta R 14 LBMS 1:01.67
6 Slagle, Karsyn 13 HCS-US 1:09.84
#22 Boys 50 Meter Breast
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Zagolin, Arthur V 12 LBMS 44.17
2 Cornett, Kain 13 HCS-US 47.11
3 Pohland, Nich J 13 LBMS 50.38
4 McAmis, Kelton 13 HCS-US 55.54
5 Lane, Noah 11 HCS-US 1:00.53
#23 Girls 200 Meter Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 HCS-US A 2:30.28
Allen, Anna 13 Turner, Reece 13
Franklin, Lilly 16 Henroitt, Madeline 13
33.92 38.49 46.60 31.27
2 LBMS A 2:31.49
Streitz, Blake Brown, Zoe L 13
Teilhet, Emma Mckeehan, Baleigh A 13
34.05 45.15 36.79 35.50
3 LBMS B 3:08.38
Bryant, Etta R 14 Eilers, Erin F 11
Ward, Sam R 13 Hadden, Haley
44.32 41.58 56.60 45.88
4 HCS-US B 3:15.32
Algan, Nadeen 13 Rice, Carlee 11
Russell, Alllison 13 Slagle, Karsyn 13
48.94 51.03 16.16 1:19.19
#24 Boys 200 Meter Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 HCS-US A 2:27.13
Hawk, Noah 13 Albright, Brayden 13
Goddard, Ben 12 Cornett, Kain 13
33.25 38.34 37.03 38.51
2 LBMS A 2:32.27
Zagolin, Arthur V 12 Pohland, Nich J 13
Teilhet, Eli Shams, Yasin 12
34.42 38.29 42.08 37.48
3 HCS-US B 3:08.70
Houck, Clay 11 Lane, Noah 11
Kenner, Nolan 13 McAmis, Kelton 13
40.14 15.91 16.00 1:56.65
- — LBMS B DQ
Early take-off swimmer #3
Edwards, Peyton B 13 Chandler, Emmet
Swartzentruber, Ethan Shams, Yusuf 12
46.45 40.43 36.46 43.44