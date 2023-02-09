Feb 7, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid answers questions during team media availability at Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Gainey Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
Every year brings its own intrigue, and this one is no different. But the Super Bowl is a treasure trove of fun facts.
HIRING MAGIC
The last two head coaches hired by Philadelphia owner Jeffrey Lurie guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl in their second season.
NEVER PLAYED
Four teams have never advanced to the big game. They are: the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
MOST LOSSES
Multi-trophy winners like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers are often heralded. But who’s lost the most? Ironically, the Patriots are tied with the Denver Broncos with the most losses, at five each. Minnesota and Buffalo are both 0-4 in the big game.
BACK TO ARIZONA
This year’s Super Bowl will be the fourth in Arizona, and the third (after 2008 and 2015) to be played in Glendale. The first one in the Grand Canyon State was in 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium.
WHO PAYS?
Each franchise is allowed 150 Super Bowl championship rings, which the teams pay for with help from the National Football League
KANSAS CITY CONNECTIONS
Kansas City played in the very first Super Bowl, losing to Green Bay in 1967. Late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt also came up with the game’s unique numbering system, after officials became worried that there would be confusion since the actual game is played at the beginning of the next year.
POPULAR CITIES
Which city is the most popular for Super Bowls? Miami has played host to 11, while New Orleans has been home to 10.
ABOUT THAT TROPHY
The Lombardi Trophy costs $50,000, and weighs seven pounds. It was named after the late Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi, who led the Packers to victory in the first two Super Bowls before his 1970 death.
TELEVISION AUDIENCES
This game is regularly one of the most-watched TV moments. In fact, the list of highest-rated programs only includes one non-Super Bowl entry – the 1983 finale of MASH, at No. 9. Every other slot is filled with the big game, and all of them have played since 2010. A whopping 114 million people watched the Patriots beat the Seahawks in 2015.