The Volunteer Falcons girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” later this month — and you can help make it worth the effort.
The two teams are in the midst of a little friendly competition to honor a fallen teacher, former Area 32 Special Olympics director Christy Thacker who passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, and to raise money for Area 32 Special Olympics, as participants in the Special Olympics Tennessee Polar Plunge.
“The Lady Falcons basketball team wanted to do the Polar Plunge challenge in memory of Christy Thacker and in support of their Special Olympics peers. Courtney Bellamy, a member of the Lady Falcons basketball team, is very involved with the student-athletes. We wanted to show her we support what’s important to her as well,” said Nora Barton, a teacher and assistant coach for the Lady Falcons.
The local event will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, in Johnson City, and all proceeds raised by the Volunteer athletes between now and then will benefit Area 32 Special Olympics.
The idea to challenge the boys’ team to see who could raise the most money was added as a fun way to encourage participation and to add in a little friendly competition. The winning team will have the opportunity select the costume the other team wears when they plunge.
“The girls are kicking our butts. I’ll probably be jumping in the pool in a tutu or something,” said Volunteer boys’ basketball coach Zac Crawford. “We’re going to try to finagle a way to win this thing.”
At the Polar Plunge, brave individuals take a chilly dip into the pool at the Wellness Center to support the thousands of Special Olympics athletes across the state. Costumes are encouraged.
Bellamy, a sophomore, is the ringleader for the girls’ team. She volunteers as a Unified partner and assists with multiple Special Olympics events each year.
“The Polar Plunge is very important to me because of the friendships that have grown from Special Olympics,” Bellamy said. “I knew it was very special to Mrs. Thacker, so I wanted to do something with it and the girls’ team was all in.”
The boys weren’t hard to convince. Most of them also volunteered their time to help Thacker with the Unified program and basketball camp.
“They enjoy getting to go share their love of the game, and to teach some kids how to play,” Crawford said. “Being the hometown kid, it’s important to me to embrace the community and make them proud. We want to show these guys that there’s more to life than basketball and try to give back as much as we can.”
Barton and Ali Thacker, who has been selected to replace her mother as area director, said no matter which team someone supports in the Polar Plunge Challenge, the real winners are the Area 32 athletes who will benefit from the students’ efforts and the community’s support. Both teams have their links featured on the We are Volunteer Facebook page.
“In the end, our Area 32 kids win since the money goes to help fund their trips and competitions,” Barton said.
Each athlete who has registered has a personal link they can share that anyone can access if they wish to donate. Most of the links are being shared on social media. If you can’t find one, visit the Polar Plunge link on the Special Olympics Tennessee website, (www.specialolympicstn.org/polar-plunge), choose Johnson City and donate to either Volunteer Lady Falcons-Area 32 or VHS Falcons-Area 32. The Volunteer Unified Team is also accepting donations.
