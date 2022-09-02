CHURCH HILL – The Panthers rolled up a 36-0 first-half lead and coasted to a 42-0 victory over visiting West Greene Tuesday evening at Church Hill Middle School’s Mike Johnson Stadium.
The Panthers scored on each of their first-half offensive possessions and added another score on defense.
Church Hill took charge early, winning the coin toss and electing to receive, then driving 72 yards in seven plays, including a 19-yard pass from Jameson Mowell to Colton Miller on the first play from scrimmage, a 20-yard run by Owen Fleenor and a 15-yard run by Mowell for the touchdown. Gavin Stout ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead.
After forcing the Buffaloes into a three-and-out, the Panthers drove 67 yards in their second possession, the key plays a 16-yard run by Colton Huff, a 15-yard pass from Mowell to Huff, and an eight-yard TD run by Kaiden Barker and 14-0 lead after the failed conversion.
The Panthers stopped the Buffaloes on four downs to start the second quarter, then moved 40 yards in four plays, the last a 22-yard pass from Mowell to Cooper Fraysier for the 20-0 lead.
Excellent special teams play pinned West Greene deep numerous times, including the ensuing kickoff, forcing the Buffaloes to start at their own 10, where the Church Hill defensive line flexed their collective muscles once again to dominate the line of scrimmage.
Two plays later, Jacoby Hyatt recovered a fumble in the end zone and Church Hill led 28-0 after Mowell’s two-point conversion on a quarterback bootleg.
Another Buffaloes possession inside their own 20 and another three-and-out gave Church Hill the ball at the West Greene 35. On the first play from scrimmage, Mowell connected with Huff on a 35-yard TD pass. Barker’s run gave Church Hill a 36-0 lead going into halftime.
Connor Begley added a touchdown run in the second half for the Panthers for the final margin. The Panthers are now idle until a Sept. 15 game at South Greene.