BRISTOL – Ross Robinson Middle School got the best of a pitchers’ duel to eliminate Church Hill Middle School from the Area Tournament Semifinals, 4-2, Thursday at Rotary Park in Bristol.
The loss ended the Lady Panthers’ season and quest to return to the state tournament for which they qualified during a magical run last year.
Robinson’s starting pitcher, Phoenix Ahles was too stingy, scattering five hits and one walk and two runs over seven innings with nine strikeouts.
The Lady Redskins managed seven hits and two earned runs off Church Hill starter Hadley Spears, but another two unearned runs, as well, proving to be the difference in the game.
Spears got the Lady Panthers on the board in the first inning with and RBI-double, but Robinson answered in the bottom half with a leadoff home run by Richelly Lorenzo.
After Ahles struck out the side in the second, Hanna Davis tripled in Braelynn Ferrell, who had reached on an error, in the bottom of the second for a 2-1 lead.
Robinson added another run in the third. Riley McMillan reached on a two-out triple to left. She then scored when Kennedy Hatcher’s pop-up was dropped to push the Lady Redskins’ lead to 3-1.
Church Hill responded with a run in the fourth. Spears walked to lead off. Two-fielder’s choices later, Averi Weston doubled to centerfield to score Raylie Gray, trimming the lead to 3-2.
Robinson bounced right back with an insurance run in the bottom half, as Davis doubled in Ellie Watkins to push their lead back to two, 4-2.
Church Hill managed singles in the fifth and sixth, but could not push the run home. Ahles then retired the Lady Panthers in order in the seventh to end the game.