ROGERSVILLE – Dawson Dykes followed up his five-goal game with a hat trick in Volunteer’s 9-0 mercy-rule win over Cherokee on a chilly night at Big Red Valley Thursday.
With a steady wind providing a wind chill in the 30s, Dykes wasted no time in scoring the first of his three goals against Cherokee, driving the ball unassisted through the Chiefs defense at the game’s opening and kicking it through the net just 20 seconds into the match.
Volunteer added another goal five minutes later, when Remington Skelton scored an unassisted goal.
Three and a half minutes later, Volunteer, which dominated the game by keeping the ball on Cherokee’s end of the field for most of the contest, converted a penalty kick by Falcons senior Ian Yonts for a 3-0 lead a third through the first half.
Mason Short booted in a rebound off a corner kick 15 minutes later for a 4-0 Falcons lead.
With a little over four minutes remaining in the first half, Dykes scored again on a header into the net to give Volunteer a commanding 5-0 lead going into the break.
The Falcons scored four more goals in the second half.
Dykes, Short, his twin brother, Corbin Short, and Elijah Rogers all added a goal in the second half, which was cut short by the mercy rule.
It was the first career goals scored for Yonts, Skelton, Rogers, and both Shorts.
Zach Taylor and Harrison Pace shared time in the goal for the shutout.
“Great team victory,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens.