Swim lessons at the Kingsport Aquatic Center are more affordable than ever for qualifying families, thanks to the American Red Cross. Registration for January swim lessons opens December 28.
The Red Cross is celebrating its Centennial Campaign with the goal of teaching people of all ages to be competent in the water. Part of that is expanding access to swim lessons. The KAC has partnered with the Red Cross to provide scholarship funding for families in need, in addition to what the KAC already provides through its Friends of the Aquatic Center program.
With both discounts, qualifying families may pay just $5 for an entire session of swim lessons. Funds from the Red Cross can also help with fees for lifeguard certifications and other courses that the KAC offers.
“This fund makes swim lessons and the vital, lifesaving skills they provide a lot more accessible to all families,” KAC Director Kari Matheney said. “The goal is to save lives, and to teach more people how to save lives.”
Registration for January lessons will begin at 8 a.m. on December 28 and close at 5 p.m. on January 2. Lessons begin the week of January 4.
All swim lessons at the KAC are American Red Cross courses. The KAC offers group, private, semi-private and adaptive classes to suit you or your child’s unique needs. Weekday classes include eight sessions, either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday, and Saturday classes are four sessions. Not sure about your skill level? Don’t worry—the KAC can conduct a swim test.
At this time, a household member 16 years or older must get into the water with participants of certain classes. Typically the instructor helps each young swimmer to establish trust and comfort in the water, but in order to keep participants safe and socially distanced, this role now falls to a parent or guardian.
For a detailed class descriptions and registration information, please visit swimkingsport.com. Find out how you can qualify and apply for scholarships by clicking “Swim Lesson Scholarships” under the “Programming and Calendar” tab.
About Kingsport Aquatic Center: The Kingsport Aquatic Center is the region's most comprehensive indoor-outdoor public aquatic and recreation facility. Located in Kingsport's Meadowview district at the base of iconic Bays Mountain, the center provides area residents and visitors with the best in health, fitness and recreation features in a safety-focused environment. The Kingsport Aquatic Center features the area's only indoor Olympic-sized pool, the HMG Competition pool, plus year-round swim courses and American Red Cross-certified water safety and lifeguard training. A seasonal outdoor water park offers recreational activities from mid-May to early September. Seasonal, annual and daily rates are available. For more information, visit www.swimkingsport.com