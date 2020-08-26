MORRISTOWN – Cherokee and Volunteer cross country teams competed in the Panther Creek Invitational, the first big cross country meet of the season, Saturday at Panther Creek State Park.
Boys
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks had a strong performance, placing ninth among varsity boys in a time of 18:43.12.
David Crockett’s Bryson Livesay won the varsity boys event in a time of 17:53.48.
Crockett placed second to Maryville among boys varsity teams.
Cherokee placed 10th in the 15-team meet. Volunteer’s boys were seventh.
Placing 31st was Volunteer’s top varsity boys finisher, Ethyn Council, in a time of 20:12.96.
Other Hawkins to complete the varsity boys race were:
43 Glass, Evan Volunteer, 20:45.48
47 Cox, Cayden Volunteer, 21:01.55
55 Michalik, Nathan Volunteer, 21:13.94
63 Foster, Jesse Cherokee, 21:43.07
72 Hughes, Jordan Cherokee, 22:02.60
74 Greene, Caleb Volunteer, 22:06.34
85 Ward, Jayden Cherokee, 22:48.81
90 Dickerson, Andrew Volunteer, 23:13.24
104 Cannon, Jack Volunteer, 23:56.40
107 Armstrong, Connor Cherokee, 24:21.99
113 Wilson, Charlie Volunteer, 24:45.24
116 Caldwell, Dakota Volunteer, 25:00.25
128 Houck, Tucker Cherokee, 26:09.67
142 Aglan, Ali Said Cherokee, 31:06.51
Girls
Celine McNally of Volunteer finished 15th among varsity girls, running the 5K in a time of 23:48.17.
Maryville’s Andie-Marie Jones won the varsity girls event in a sizzling time of 19:06.13. Sevier County’s Chloe Wade finished second in 21:37.66, followed by three members of David Crockett, which captured the varsity girls team title.
Volunteer’s girls finished fifth, followed by Cherokee in sixth.
Cherokee’s varsity girls 1-2 punch of Neyla Price and Landry Russell placed 27th and 34th, respectively, in respective times of 24:59.32 and 25:31.24.
Other Hawkins girls to finish were:
35 Begley, Jacie Volunteer, 25:34.35
36 Hamilton, Sydney Volunteer, 25:37.18
39 Houck, Emma Cherokee, 26:28.45
40 Winegar, Sara Volunteer, 26:43.97
42 McKinney, Elise Volunteer, 26:59.04
50 Houck, Anna Cherokee, 27:47.33
52 Antrican, Atley Cherokee, 27:57.44
55 Chappell, Alyssa Volunteer, 28:15.44