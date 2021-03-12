CHURCH HILL – Last year, Jackie Strickler had four seniors and two juniors penciled in as starters for his 2020 Volunteer softball team. However, less than a week into the season, the schedule was put on hold, then wiped out due to the coronavirus shutdown, which ended all spring sports.
One year later, they’re going to try it again, albeit with a different cast of characters.
“I’ve only got two girls with varsity experience,” Strickler said. “I was planning on having an experienced team last year, but you know what happened then. But that’s why you coach. It makes it fun.”
Those two players are outstanding ones, at least: senior Aliyah Crawley and junior Audrey Evans. The former Surgoinsville Lady Eagles lead by all-out play and with good leadership qualities.
“Aliyah can do it all,” Strickler said. “She can play infield, she can play outfield, We’ll plug her in different positions this year. She’s very capable.
“Audrey Evans can play everywhere. She can play anywhere you put her. She’s going to play center, though. She can pitch a little bit, too. Funny story, she called me and said, ‘I think I can do this.’ So, I worked with her one day and said, ‘Yeah, you can do it.’ She can help us out some there, too. But she’s going to mainly play centerfield.”
The Lady Falcons have youth at most of the positions on the field, beginning in the pitcher’s circle.
“Right now, our number one pitcher will be Emily Wyatt,” Strickler said. “She’s a sophomore and we’re expecting her to get better as time goes along. We’ve got Kadence Bryant, a junior. Kadence has improved, so she’ll be throwing some. And also Katelynn Trent, who’s a freshman. She’s learning.
“I think Emily has taken some pretty good strides and so has Kadence. I’m pleased with where they’re both at right now. Kadence has come further along than a lot of pitchers I’ve had in the past. We just have to work every day. They have to hit their spots and we’ll be okay on that aspect,” Strickler said.
Chelsea Sanders, a freshman, will catch.
“She’s my lead catcher,” the coach said. “And I’ve got Kaitlyn Pierson. She’ll be back there, too. Plus, I have others who play other positions that can go back there and catch.
“At third base, we’re probably going to use Abbey Cradic. She’s a sophomore. It’s a learning curve for her, too. Madison Short is another sophomore that is playing some at third. Katelynn Trent is going to be able to help us in multiple positions. She’ll be over there, too. We’ve been looking at her at third.”
The quarterback of the infield is young, but is going to be a good one, Strickler said.
“At shortstop, Kendra Huff. Enough said, right there. That kid can play. She’s hard-nosed. Huff is a leader. To be just a sophomore, she hits the ball good. We’re going to rely on her,” he said.
“Crawley will be at second. Backing her up at second base will be freshman Abby Fisher. Abby can also play some in the outfield and catch. She’s another one who has come a long ways the last couple weeks.
“At first base, freshman Veda Barton. Nora was in the first group I coached up here. When I came up here with Bobby Wines, Nora was our pitcher. That tells you how long I’ve been doing this. Now, we’ve got her daughter playing here,” said Strickler.
“Backing her up will be Kendra Roberts. Those two will go back and forth to see who gets the job done,” he said.
Although the Lady Falcons will be young in 2021, Volunteer is going to be strong up the middle with Huff and Crawley in the infield and Evans in the outfield.
“In centerfield, Audrey Evans is one of the best I’ve ever coached in that outfield,” Strickler remarked. “You talk about a kid who can go get the ball. She does whatever it takes. She practices as hard as she plays. Sometimes it’s scary. I’m over here biting my tongue, my lip and everything because she’s diving for balls in practice. But that’s just what you expect from her.”
The rest of the outfield and depth are youngsters.
“Taylor Davidson will back Evans up in centerfield,” said Strickler. “Taylor is a freshman. Taylor is one that I’ll be using as a baserunner, along with Abby Fisher. Rightfield will be a freshman, Haley Russell. For a freshman, she’s doing real well. Backing her up is Kira Dishner.
“In leftfield, right now is a sophomore, Alexis Dixon. She was my backup in the infield last year. I’m going to take chances. I put her in the outfield one day and dad-burn, gol-ly, I’m pretty smart. I just got lucky. She really stuck to it. Reagan Skelton will be backing her up,” Strickler said, reiterating the predominance of youth.
“This group is young. We’ve got two with any varsity experience. That’s it. That makes a big difference. But what I like about this group is they’re competitive. They’re competitive in practice. They’re competitive in intra-squad. They’re going at it. That’s what we’ve got to have. I tell them all the time, ‘We’re young. You’ve got to learn to be competitive.’ Winning takes care of itself. You’ve got to get over that hump, you’ve got to be competitive. And they’re doing that. They work hard. I never have to say anything,” he said.
Every once in a while, Strickler might use just a bit of hyperbole to make a point. “I told them Monday it was probably the worst practice they ever had in the history of softball,” he said. “I mean, it was horrible. Yesterday (Tuesday) was probably the best practice I’ve had since I’ve been coaching down here.”
Between the two extremes, Strickler will try to shape the club toward the latter.
“I forget how young they are,” he said. “I’ve had kids ready to play when they come the first day. Sometimes, I have to make myself think, ‘Hey, they’re just freshmen.’ It takes time. It takes time. But they’re little warriors out there because they’re working hard. I just want to be competitive and let everything else take care of itself. Winning takes care of itself. You’ve got to be competitive first. What I like about this group is they enjoy being around one another. They enjoy it. So that means a whole lot.”
The Lady Falcons open the 2020 season Monday at home against David Crockett, then head to Rogersville Tuesday to take on rival Cherokee.
“I’m still working on the batting order,” Strickler said. “Even the lineup itself will probably change four or five times in the first week. We open with Crockett, then we play at Cherokee. Then we play Jerry’s tournament in Johnson City. So, there will be several different combinations that first week. There could be six or seven games in the tournament, so there will be a lot of different things what we’re trying to do. We’ll just have to go from there.”