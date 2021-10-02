BRISTOL — Volunteer’s boys had a strong showing in the prestigious Bristol Cross 5K race last weekend.
The Falcons placed fifth, as freshman runner Roman Borghetti-Metz led the way with a 12th-place finish, running the course in 18:34.
In the boys middle school race, Surgoinsville Midde School’s Kevin McCurry finished fifth.
Here are some times of local athletes who competed:
Varsity Girls Large School
Volunteer
Jacie Begley 19th 22:13.50
Lillie Bullock 20th 22:16.90
Elise McKinney 27th 23:14.90
Allyssa Gent 33rd 23:43.60
Eliza Smith 51st 26:01.60
Cherokee
Neyla Price 32nd 23:32.10
Meredith Moses 49th 25:37.00
Varsity Boys Large School
Volunteer
Roman Borghetti-Metz 12th 18:34.00
Charlie Wilson 19th 18:51.40
Caleb Greene 20th 18:51.50
Jack Cannon 33rd 19:52.80
Andrew Dickerson 38th 20:06.90
Isaiah Livesay 17th 20:28.30 (JV)
Kaigan McCloud 25th 21:13.90 (JV)
Joshua Hathaway 56th 24:30.60 (JV)
Cherokee
Connor Armstrong 45th 20:27.80
Jordan Hughes 47th 20:37.10
Jayden Ward 55th 21:09.90
Jesse Foster 64th 21:50.00
Ali Said Aglan 71st 27:15.70
Ben Goddard 72nd 28:24.80
Middle School Girls
Rogersville City School
Miriam Elkammash 56th 5:41.60
Brooke Nelson 61st 15:51.90
Rogersville Middle School
Julina Allen 35th 15:00.60
Natalee Ferrell 206th 26:06.40
Middle School Boys
Rogersville City School
Noah Hawk 23rd 12:53.90
Clay Houck 59th 13:49.70
Braydon Haun 74th 14:05.20
Kaleb Turner 109th 15:05.60
Isaac Bryan 122nd 15:20.70
Will Phillips 211th 20:01.30
Rogersville Middle School
Matthew Gillenwater 141st 15:55.90
William Ely 192nd 18:04.30
Braxton Markham 216th 20:26.60
Surgoinsville Middle School
Kevin Mccury 5th 12:08.00
Eamon Ailshie 24th 12:56.50
Matthew Armstrong 106th 14:58.90
Noah Lane 181st 17:45.10
Garron Barnett 182nd 17:45.40