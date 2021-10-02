Roman Borghetti-Metz

Roman Borghetti-Metz set the pace for the Falcons in the Bristol Cross last weekend.

 File photo by Jim Beller

BRISTOL — Volunteer’s boys had a strong showing in the prestigious Bristol Cross 5K race last weekend.

The Falcons placed fifth, as freshman runner Roman Borghetti-Metz led the way with a 12th-place finish, running the course in 18:34.

In the boys middle school race, Surgoinsville Midde School’s Kevin McCurry finished fifth.

Here are some times of local athletes who competed:

Varsity Girls Large School

Volunteer

Jacie Begley 19th 22:13.50

Lillie Bullock 20th 22:16.90

Elise McKinney 27th 23:14.90

Allyssa Gent 33rd 23:43.60

Eliza Smith 51st 26:01.60

Cherokee

Neyla Price 32nd 23:32.10

Meredith Moses 49th 25:37.00

Varsity Boys Large School

Volunteer

Roman Borghetti-Metz 12th 18:34.00

Charlie Wilson 19th 18:51.40

Caleb Greene 20th 18:51.50

Jack Cannon 33rd 19:52.80

Andrew Dickerson 38th 20:06.90

Isaiah Livesay 17th 20:28.30 (JV)

Kaigan McCloud 25th 21:13.90 (JV)

Joshua Hathaway 56th 24:30.60 (JV)

Cherokee

Connor Armstrong 45th 20:27.80

Jordan Hughes 47th 20:37.10

Jayden Ward 55th 21:09.90

Jesse Foster 64th 21:50.00

Ali Said Aglan 71st 27:15.70

Ben Goddard 72nd 28:24.80

Middle School Girls

Rogersville City School

Miriam Elkammash 56th 5:41.60

Brooke Nelson 61st 15:51.90

Rogersville Middle School

Julina Allen 35th 15:00.60

Natalee Ferrell 206th 26:06.40

Middle School Boys

Rogersville City School

Noah Hawk 23rd 12:53.90

Clay Houck 59th 13:49.70

Braydon Haun 74th 14:05.20

Kaleb Turner 109th 15:05.60

Isaac Bryan 122nd 15:20.70

Will Phillips 211th 20:01.30

Rogersville Middle School

Matthew Gillenwater 141st 15:55.90

William Ely 192nd 18:04.30

Braxton Markham 216th 20:26.60

Surgoinsville Middle School

Kevin Mccury 5th 12:08.00

Eamon Ailshie 24th 12:56.50

Matthew Armstrong 106th 14:58.90

Noah Lane 181st 17:45.10

Garron Barnett 182nd 17:45.40

 