Megan Christian Qualifier

Milligan has 10 men and six women, including Church Hill’s Megan Christian, set to compete in seven individual events and two relays at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan this week.

 MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY

MILLIGAN — Milligan University’s outdoor track & field teams are sending 16 student-athletes to the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan this week.

Trending Recipe Videos



 

Tags