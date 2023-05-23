MILLIGAN — Milligan University’s outdoor track & field teams are sending 16 student-athletes to the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships at Indiana Wesleyan this week.
Church Hill’s Megan Christian, who graduated from Volunteer High School, will be among those competing for a national championship as part of the Lady Buffs’ 4x800-meter relay team. Christian is coming off a personal best time of 2:25.19 to win her heat of the 800 at the Lee University Last Chance meet earlier this month.
Milligan has 10 men and six women set to compete in seven individual events and two relays. Milligan has qualifiers in four individual men’s events, three individual women’s events and both men’s and women’s 4x800 relays.
The Buffs have student-athletes or relays seeded inside the top 10 in six different events.
Bryn Woodall owns the No. 2 time in the 5K and is joined in the event by No. 5 seed Aaron Jones and No. 10 seed Will Stockley.
Alyssa Bearzi is the third seed in the 10K. Ellen Mary Kearney owns the No. 5 seed in the 1500, and the women’s 4x800-meter relay is seeded No. 9.
Last spring, Jones (5K) and Stockley (1500) took home All-American honors at the 2022 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.
The men’s national qualifiers are: Sylas Chambers (800, 4x800), Jake Crow (4x800), Keith Fletcher (110 Hurdles), Aaron Jones (10K, 5K), Arran Kearney (4x800), Dawson Reed (10K), Will Stockley (5K, 4x800), Aaron Vaughn, a Dobyns-Bennett alumnus (4x800), Carter Windham (4x800) and Bryn Woodall (5K, 4x800).
The women’s national qualifiers are: Gracie Allen, a D-B alumna (4x800), Alyssa Bearzi (10K, 5K), Megan Christian (4x800), Caitlin Dominy (5K, 4x800), Ellen Mary Kearney (1500, 4x800) and Kaelyn Slaughter (4x800).
Schedule of Events
Wednesday, May 24
Women’s 1500 Prelims (4:50 p.m.)
Women’s 4x800 Prelims (7:15 p.m.)
Men’s 4x800 Prelims (7:50 p.m.)
Women’s 10K Final (9:20 p.m.)
Men’s 10K Final (10:10 p.m.)
Thursday, May 25
Men’s 110 Hurdles Prelims (3:15 p.m.)
Men’s 800 Prelims (3:50 p.m.)
Women’s 4x800 Relay Final (7:10 p.m.)
Men’s 4x800 Relay Final (7:30 p.m.)
Women’s 5K Prelims (7:45 p.m.)
Men’s 5K Prelims (8:35 p.m.)
Friday, May 26
Women’s 1500 Final (3:00 p.m.)
Men’s 110 Hurdles Final (3:30 p.m.)
Men’s 800 Final (5:00 p.m.)
Women’s 5K Final (5:30 p.m.)
Men’s 5K Final (5:55 p.m.)
