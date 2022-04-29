ROGERSVILLE – Landon Jeffers had big hits and big throws in Rogersville City School’s 11-1 victory over Fall Branch on Eighth Grade Night Monday at City Park.
The Warriors starting pitcher, Jeffers struck out 12 Fall Branch batters in 5 2 /3 innings, while allowing just two hits and one unearned run and walking none.
At the plate, Jeffers was 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. He also delivered a fly ball in the second inning that blew the game open.
After RCS has taken a 2-1 lead in the first on a Fall Branch error and a Jeffers RBI-double, the Warriors loaded the bases in the second when Matt Carpenter and Zach Voiles walked and Porter Owen singled. Jeffers then cranked a fly ball to centerfield which was dropped, allowing the bases to clear and push Rogersville’s lead to 5-1.
Aden Phipps later drove in Jeffers on another mishandled fly for a 6-1 lead.
After Eli Boyd’s RBI-single made it 7-1 in the fourth, Rogersville ended the game in the sixth with four runs for the run rule. Jeffers walked and stole second. Phipps singled him in. Boyd was hit by a pitch and Ledger Helton walked to load the bases.
Carson Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 9-1. Boyd scored on a wild pitch before Jayden Weston doubled in Helton to end it.
(Note: Due to space constraints, 8th Grade Night photos will run at a later date)
The Warriors followed that up with an 8-3 win over West Greene Tuesday.
Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the fourth, the Warriors then scored six runs in the inning to take a 7-2 lead. Helton walked to lead off the inning, stole second and went to third on an error. Carpenter singled to score Helton to tie it, then stole second himself. Cooper Bledsoe doubled home Carpenter to give RCS a 3-2 lead.
After Boyd advanced Bledsoe to third on a groundout, Owen lined a single to center to score Bledsoe for a 4-2 lead. Jeffers walked, then he and Owen executed a double-steal with Owen scoring for a 5-2 lead. Phipps walked and Helton singled to load the bases.
Jeffers and Phipps then scored on an error for the 7-2 lead. Phipps, who was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, doubled home Jeffers in the sixth for Rogersville’s final run. Boyd, Carpenter and Bledsoe each had two hits in the Warriors’ 12-hit attack.