ROGERSVILLE – The 2021-22 Cherokee Lady Chiefs were a young, scrappy team that advanced to the Region 1-3A tournament last season.
Benefitting from that extended season, the 2022-23 Lady Chiefs are a much more veteran group this year.
“We’ve got a lot of experience coming back,” said head coach Jason Lawson. “Hopefully, that will play to our benefit. I’ve got a lot of girls who logged a lot of minutes of basketball. Hopefully, that’ll be beneficial in the long haul.”
Guard Macy McDavid heads a group of seven seniors, which includes Olivia Sanders, Bella Markham, Kailey Gilliam, Emma Mowell, Kodi Henson and Kyla Howe. Ava Morgan leads a quarter of juniors who have played several minutes for Lawson – Lilly Henley, Brylea Harris and Ariel Ferrell.
The Lady Chiefs open the 2022-23 season Tuesday at Cherokee, hosting Daniel Boone at 6 p.m. They follow that up with two more Hall of Fame games on Thursday: against Unicoi County at 1:30 p.m., then I.A.M. at 5 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can get a good, quick start,” Lawson said. “We’ve been really working hard. The girls have been really giving it 100 percent. It’s been a whole lot of fun to be with them. We’ve improved a lot over the offseason. They’ve gotten in the weight room and gotten stronger and have gotten faster. Right now, they’re playing with a lot of confidence.
“The good news is, we’ve got a lot of numbers that can play. So, it’s going to hopefully let us play a little faster pace. Hopefully, it will let us be able to create some mismatch problems on our own because we are going to have different lineups that we can go with,” said Lawson, who is in his ninth season as Lady Chiefs head coach.
The deep roster is versatile, which allow Lawson to play several combinations.
“Our starting five can change every night, depending on matchups, what we want to do and who we’re playing,” he said. “We’ve got the possibility of starting a different rotation every night we line up. That’s the versatility that we have.”
Eventually, the Lady Chiefs could go 10-deep in their rotation.
“We’re trying to get to that point,” Lawson said. “We’ve got seven seniors and that gives us a whole lot of options. We’ve got four juniors and right now, we know that’s giving us more experience as we go into upcoming years. We’ve got all kinds of possibilities that we can put on the floor.”
Cherokee can go small or large, depending on the opponent’s lineup.
“We can go four guards,” said Lawson. “We can go five guards. We can go three posts with two guards. We can mix it up and hopefully we’ll be able to master some of those things and find our rhythm and be able to cash in on some of those mismatches.”
Lawson is assisted by Scott Lamb, in his seventh season on the bench, and Kennedy Cowan, back for her second year.
Lawson is looking forward to the season.
“Overall, they’ve got really good chemistry,” he said. “They’re a lot of fun to be around and a lot of fun to coach.”
