CHURCH HILL – Volunteer wrestling coach Cameron Hill says the program continues to experience steady growth.
“This year we have eight wrestlers in the program,” Hill stated.
These include three juniors: Ben Tucker, Evan Glass, and Jack Cannon.
Next year, the team will add five current eighth graders to the roster.
In early competition, the three juniors all placed in the Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett. Tucker placed second, Glass fourth and Cannon eighth in the event.
Coach Hill said “I’m excited about growing. It’s growing to take some time to get back to where we once were, but we are building the roster gradually. We are growing slowly but surely.”
Volunteer’s roster includes: Evan Glass, Dalton Mullins, Jack Cannon, Ben Tucker, Jason Thomason, Zeke Short and Kevin Swanner.