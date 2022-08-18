ROGERSVILLE – Football coaches don’t choose freshmen to start at quarterback lightly: the player has to possess a special combination of talent and leadership.
Cherokee head coach Josh Hensley believes freshman signal-caller Landon Jeffers has exactly that.
“Landon Jeffers separated himself at the quarterback position this summer,” Hensley said. “He’s done a really good job. He’s a very good leader. He’s a very good young man we’re excited to have playing for us for a long time.”
Jeffers, a standout at Rogersville City School in baseball, basketball and football, was a little surprised he was tapped to be Cherokee’s starting quarterback.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Jeffers said. “I would have never thought of it.”
“He did some real good things for us this summer,” Hensley said. “I’m very happy with the progress that he’s made and the strides.”
Jeffers has the support of his teammates.
“He’s stepped up,” said junior tailback Kalija Sexton. “He’s holding his own. He’s reliable. I like him, I trust him. He’s good. He’s got a pretty ball and he likes to learn. He’s got great potential.”
Jeffers’ work ethic was evident when he traveled to Cherokee for early morning weight training while still in the eighth grade – something that impressed his future teammates.
“He’s worked really hard ever since January,” Hensley said. “He was coming in and working out at 6:30 before school.”
“He’s kept up with us,” said Chiefs senior running back/linebacker Joe Henley. “I believe he’s helping us, pushing us just the same as we are him.”
Jeffers said the biggest adjustment so far has been “the pace of the game, different speeds, different people. It’s a lot quicker.”
Jeffers said it’s not just the movement that’s faster, but also the decision-making.
“I didn’t have to do that in middle school,” Jeffers said. “Now, I do, in a split-second. I’ve improved on my reads. I’m reading the defense a lot more.”
Jeffers said the learning aspect of being a quarterback is constant, and he enjoys the process.
“Watching our plays on film of all of our scrimmages and stuff and seeing what I shouldn’t have done and what I should have done is helpful,” Jeffers said. “It’s nice to have (game film study) because you can fix it then and there. You don’t have to wait until the next day at practice. It’s easier to understand than just hearing it when you can see it, also.”
Jeffers said his goals for the season include “just having a better season than we did last year. I just need to keep working hard and do what the coaches tell me. We need to work as a team and just not have conflict between players. We need to bond with each other.”
That work ethic and leadership are just two of the qualities Hensley likes in Jeffers.
“The biggest attribute that he has is he’s a competitor,” Hensley said. “He’s a fierce competitor. He’s a great teammate, always very level-headed. We’re excited and blessed to have him.”
