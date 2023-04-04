Track and field at RMS

 Ashley Wolfe

BLUFF CITY — Rogersville Middle School’s Leah Mowell threw a personal best 34-0 to win first place in the shot put in Saturday’s Patriot Invitational at Sullivan East Middle School.

