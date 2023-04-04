BLUFF CITY — Rogersville Middle School’s Leah Mowell threw a personal best 34-0 to win first place in the shot put in Saturday’s Patriot Invitational at Sullivan East Middle School.
BLUFF CITY — Rogersville Middle School’s Leah Mowell threw a personal best 34-0 to win first place in the shot put in Saturday’s Patriot Invitational at Sullivan East Middle School.
“This was a tough meet with large and small schools competing, and we were missing kids (because of spring break), but we still came home with some medals,” coach Ashley Wolfe reported.
Throwing discus into 30-plus mph winds, RMS’ Kelsie Henley finished third with a throw of 70-3.
Katie Mowell placed fifth in shot with a new PR.
Travis Wade got a new PR in the 1600-meter run, dropping 37 seconds off his previous time. He finished eighth overall.
Church Hill 5,
Unicoi County 4
ERWIN — Madison Holder’s walk-off single on an 0-1 count in the bottom of the fifth inning lifted Church Hill to a 5-4 win over Unicoi County Friday night in the Unicoi County Invitational.
Church Hill was trailing 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Emily Walker got the win for the Lady Panthers. She gave up four runs on four hits in five innings of work and struck out eight.
Raylie Gray doubled and drove in two runs. Emersyn Short, Gabriella Martinez and Holder each managed one hit for CHMS.
Church Hill 19,
Greeneville 0
CHURCH HILL — Church Hill had nine hits and 13 stolen bases in a 19-0 three-inning drubbing of Greeneville Thursday night.
Sydney New was 3 for 3 at the plate with two home runs and a double. Emily Walker added two hits, and Raylie Gray, Madison Holder, Khloe Sanders, Danni Guinn each had one for the Lady Panthers.
Walker pitched three innings of no-hit ball while striking out eight and walking two.
Church Hill 11, Greeneville 0
CHURCH HILL — Church Hill had four hits and 11 stolen bases in a JV win over Greeneville. Marlee Clark led the way with two hits. Danni Guinn and Madison Holder each added a hit. Holder pitched three innings, allowing zero runs, zero hits and zero walks. She struck out seven.
RCS 20, North Greene 6
GREENEVILLE — Carson Waters had a busy day at the plate on Thursday, smacking four hits and driving in four runs in Rogersville City School’s 20-6 win over North Greene.
Ledger Helton went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Teegan LeRoy was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Warriors, who banged out 14 hits in the five-inning game. Jayden Weston also had two hits for RCS (8-2).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.